5 overseas players who will be making their debut in this IPL

Tom Banton, currently playing the Big Bash, comes with a lot of hype around him

As soon as the new year starts, the excitement about the new season of the IPL starts as well. The IPL Auction for the upcoming season took place on the 19th of December last year where a lot of money was spent on many players.

All the eight franchises came in to fill their vacant spots and it would be fair to say that most of them have done it successfully. The flavour of this year’s auction were the overseas players.

There were high-quality overseas players available in the auction pool and rightly so. All the players around the world want to play the IPL because it is the best T20 league in the world. You ask many young overseas players about their dreams and one of them is playing in the IPL. There are two incentives in the IPL, firstly you get paid a lot and secondly you get to learn from the best in the business.

Every year a set of new overseas players get a chance to participate in the IPL. This year as well some new overseas players will be taking part in the biggest T20 league. So, on that note, let’s have a look at five overseas players who will be making their debut in this IPL season.

Sheldon Cottrell will play under the captaincy of KL Rahul

1. Sheldon Cottrell - Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab has picked up Sheldon Cottrell for a whopping INR 8.5 crores in this year’s IPL auction. Before the auction, there were talks about Cottrell being one of the top buys and it turned out in the same manner.

After his performance for West Indies in the last 12 months, the left-arm quick deserves the amount which he will get. He is a good addition to the KXIP team as they needed an overseas fast bowler. Cottrell will swing the ball up front and then use his variations towards the end.

In the last year’s CPL, he picked up 12 wickets in eight games at an average of 19.25. He along with Mohammad Shami will form a great combination. All the KXIP fans will be hoping that he would be able to bring out his salute many times in the upcoming IPL.

