IPL 2020: Strengths and weaknesses of each franchise

Published Jan 04, 2020

CSK picked up only 4 players at the auction

The Indian Premier League is closing in and their owners and team management have already performed the prerequisites, which is the signing of new players. In the tense environment of IPL auction, franchises often find it difficult to get the players they targeted in the horse race.

Coming to the IPL 2020 auctions held in Kolkata last month, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad looked already settled with only a thing or two to refine. Delhi Capitals was one of the most active teams along with Royal Challengers Bangalore with most of their overseas slots open. Having the deepest pockets, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders had an impression of being the franchises with most control as they made significant purchases.

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of all the 8 IPL teams ahead of the 2020 edition.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Strength: Chennai Super Kings were mostly settled even before the auctions began. They already have a quality batting lineup which has turned out well for them in the past. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, skipper MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, and Murali Vijay make a strong batting group together with decent overseas as well as Indian options. Having experienced Indian batters in ample quantity is one of their major strengths going into the tournament.

Another fact that makes their case stronger is an abundance of quality spinners. They have a luxury of right-arm, left-arm finger spinners, and leg-spinners to choose from spread across both the Indian and overseas categories. Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, and Karn Sharma make a long list of bowlers that can utilize the Chepauk track to the fullest.

In addition to that, the 3-time champions have Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Sam Curran as all-rounders to give depth in both the aspects of the game.

Weakness: Fast bowling is where CSK lacks depth, an aspect which can cost them games when they travel away. Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi are the only options that can consistently lead them throughout the tournament, both with the new ball and at the death. The other options like Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, and Josh Hazlewood might not be the perfect choices while their go-to bowler over the years, Dwayne Bravo, has lost his sharpness in recent times.

