5 Pakistan players who would be an ideal fit in the IPL

Pakistan are at #1 in the ICC T20I rankings, but their players are not allowed to play in the IPL.

A Pakistan contingent did feature in the inaugural season, and here are 5 players who would shine in the league.

The Indian Premier League is arguably the best T20 franchise league in the world. Apart from Indian superstars such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, stars from all over the world are acquired by IPL franchises, making this tournament a global spectacle.

In the twelve seasons of the IPL, players from different nationalities have played. Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane have represented Afghanistan and Nepal respectively, while the likes of Ryan ten Doeschate of the Netherlands and Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe have also featured on the rosters of KKR and SRH. However, the IPL has a strict policy regarding the participation of Pakistan players.

With severed ties between the two countries, the IPL doesn't allow Pakistan cricketers to feature in the tournament. However, Pakistan players did feature in the inaugural edition, with Sohail Tanvir and Kamran Akmal playing a crucial role in Rajasthan Royals' win in 2008.

Although they aren't permitted to play, Pakistan players have a lot to offer, with the likes of Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain impressing in the BBL and CPL respectively over the last year or so. Here, we take a look at five current Pakistan cricketers who would be an ideal fit for IPL franchises on paper.

#1 Babar Azam

Babar Azam

Who wouldn't want the number one ranked T20I batsman on their team? Babar Azam is undoubtedly Pakistan's best batsman, with the newly appointed captain averaging more than 50 in 38 T20I matches. Azam has 1471 runs with 13 fifties to his credit as well. Usually opening the batting for Pakistan, Azam is also capable of batting at three or four, with his ability to shift gears at will standing out.

Apart from his international record, Azam has played for a few T20 franchises as well. He enjoyed a sensational T20 Blast campaign with Somerset last season. Alongside English prospect Tom Banton, Azam topped the run-scoring charts with 578 runs, including a mesmerising hundred against Hampshire. Similarly, the Pakistan opener ended up as the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded PSL 2020, with 345 runs in 9 outings.

Most teams employ an overseas opener, and Babar Azam could fit in perfectly, given his consistency and penchant for big runs. Although he hasn't played in India before, Azam's success against the very best in the business on the international level holds him in good stead.

#2 Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz

Death bowlers are worth their weight in gold in this format. The 2020 IPL Auction saw Sheldon Cottrell and Pat Cummins being bought for big bucks by KXIP and KKR respectively for their ability in the back end of an innings. Pakistan veteran Wahab Riaz is another such pacer, who can nail the yorker at will in the death overs.

Wahab has been a consistent performer in this format, with stints in the MSL and BPL adding glitter to his already glowing resume. His accurate yorkers have made him a valuable commodity in the T20 circuit. In addition to the yorker, Riaz has a potent slower delivery and a fierce bouncer in what is a fearsome arsenal for a fast bowler.

Wahab is a handy batsman down the order as well, with a career strike-rate of 132.52. This adds value to the left-arm pacer's case as an ideal fit for IPL franchises such as RCB, who had to overpay for Chris Morris' services for the upcoming season.

#3 Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir

Speaking of left-arm pacers, Mohammad Amir is as good as they come. Although Amir has had a turbulent career so far, he is one of the finest proponents of swing bowling. In addition to his new-ball prowess, Amir is more than handy at the death, with an excellent yorker in his arsenal. He played a crucial role in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017, with similar performances in T20Is to his name as well.

Amir has picked up 59 wickets in 48 T20Is, with a career-best of 4/13. Also, Amir has ample experience under his belt, with stints in the T20 Blast and the Bangladesh Premier League. In the recent edition of the PSL, Amir impressed in the powerplay and the death overs, with 10 wickets for the Karachi Kings.

Given his experience and skill-set, Amir would have been a shrewd acquisition for most teams, considering the high demand for world-class fast bowlers among IPL franchises.

#4 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Although Shaheen Afridi only turns 20 next April, he has already turned heads with his sheer pace and accuracy. The young left-arm pacer has been impressive on the international stage, with 16 wickets in 12 T20Is. He has already cemented a place in the Pakistan set-up with a couple of eye-catching performances with the white ball. His spell of 6/35 against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup earmarked him as the lead pacer for Pakistan.

Shaheen impressed for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2020 as well, with 13 wickets, second to only Mohammad Hasnain in the leaderboard. While his incisive swing bowling keeps the opposition on their toes, he has improved in leaps and bounds at the death as well. At the tender age of 19, Shaheen is already a household name in Pakistan.

With the youngster only likely to get better with experience, Shaheen Afridi would be perfect for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, who have lacked a decent death bowler in recent seasons. Shaheen would be a handy asset for the Mumbai Indians as well, who prefer to field a left-arm pacer in their XI, with the likes of Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell McClenaghan impressing for the current IPL champions.

#5 Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan

With the evolution of T20 cricket, leg-spinners have found a new lease of life. Over the years, many young leggies like Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav have stormed on to the scene with stellar performances in the IPL. Another such leg-spinner is Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Shadab initially made a name for himself in the 2016 U-19 World Cup, putting in handy performances with both bat and ball. With a potent googly, Shadab quickly made the jump to the senior team. He has already achieved considerable success with Pakistan. Along with 48 and 59 wickets in T20Is and ODIs respectively, Khan was part of the ICC Champions Trophy-winning side in 2017 as well.

While Shadab's leg-spin is a handy asset for any side, he is more than handy with the bat. In this year's PSL, the Islamabad United captain promoted himself to the middle order to significant effect. The all-rounder scored 263 runs in 8 PSL 2020 outings, including a league-high three fifties. With Shadab being one of Pakistan's best fielders as well, he is the complete package.

Given his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs, and the depth he provides to the batting unit, Shadab could trigger a bidding war. Teams like the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who employ spin-bowling all-rounders, could do with a player of Shadab's talents. With age on his side, Shadab Khan is undoubtedly one to watch out for in the future.