4 players you didn't know played in the IPL

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.37K // 10 Jul 2018, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian Premier League has been the training ground and a platform for breaking into the national team for a plethora of players. Various current Indian cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja made headlines with their performances in the IPL.

On the other hand, there have been some players who despite having established international careers had forgettable IPL seasons. Not playing to their potential, fans and the management were quick to disregard their status and move on to other young talents.

Here are four international players you might have forgotten were once part of an IPL franchise:

Honourable Mentions

Hemang Badani: He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings for the 2010 Indian Premier League but was not picked in any of the matches.

Damien Martyn: One of the most underrated batsmen of his time, Damien Martyn is known for his technique and sophistication. His partnership with Ricky Ponting at the 2003 final of the ICC World Cup still haunts countless Indian fans.

After retiring from international cricket in 2006, Martyn continued playing in domestic leagues, and his experience fetched him an IPL contract by Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Playing only one match, the Aussie scored 19 off 24 balls before getting dismissed to Praveen Kumar, thus ending his IPL stint.

#4 Andre Nel (Mumbai Indians)

Andre Nel

One of the most fearsome bowlers of his generation, Andre Nel's career has been full of ups and downs. Carrying a highly aggressive reputation, Nel constantly troubled batsmen (especially Brian Lara) with his pace and fiery attitude.

Mumbai Indians picked up Nel in the 2008 season as a replacement to Dwayne Bravo. Playing just one match for the franchise, he gave away 31 runs from his four overs taking one wicket in a pretty average performance.

Though his performance wasn't bad for a T20 match, he did not participate in the rest of the tournament, and thus, wasn't considered for the subsequent seasons as well.