5 players who first captained another IPL team and then played under Virat Kohli for RCB

Virat Kohli has been the face of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise ever since the Indian Premier League's inception. The right-handed batter was an U-19 player when he first received an IPL contract from the Bangalore-based team.

Gradually, Kohli became one of the biggest names in world cricket and also achieved massive success as a national captain. Royal Challengers Bangalore named him as their full-time captain in 2012 when Daniel Vettori stepped down from his position midway during the season.

Kohli captained RCB from 2012 to 2021, taking the team to the playoffs on multiple occasions. In 2016, RCB made it to the final but lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by a close margin.

During the 10 seasons in which he played as the RCB captain, many big names in world cricket played under Kohli.

Interestingly, some of the players had previously led other franchises in the league and then played under Kohli for RCB. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh captained two IPL franchises before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore. He led the Punjab Kings in 2008 and later became the Pune Warriors skipper in 2011.

RCB signed Yuvraj for ₹14 crores at the IPL 2014 auction but released him after one season. Two years later, Yuvraj won IPL 2016 with SRH after defeating RCB in the final.

#2 Shane Watson

Former Australian captain Shane Watson made his IPL captaincy debut in 2008 for the Rajasthan Royals when Shane Warne was unavailable. A few seasons later, he was named the full-time skipper of RR.

RR received a temporary suspension in 2015 as Watson returned to the auction pool. RCB signed him then and he played two seasons under Virat Kohli.

#3 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum captained Gujarat Lions in 2016 (Image: Getty).

Brendon McCullum was the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2009. Seven years later, he also received an opportunity to lead the now-defunct Gujarat Lions franchise.

In 2018, McCullum joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore and played his last IPL season under Virat.

#4 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 (Image: Getty)

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik made a roaring comeback in IPL 2022 under Faf du Plessis for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Not many fans would remember that Karthik also played for RCB in IPL 2015 when Virat Kohli led the franchise.

Karthik captained the Delhi Capitals in 2010 before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise.

#5 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell joined Royal Challengers Bangalore last year (Image: Getty).

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021 and played under Virat Kohli in his last season as RCB skipper. Maxwell had one of the best seasons of his career under Virat.

Courtesy of his excellent performances, Maxwell was retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Before joining RCB, Maxwell had captained Punjab Kings in 14 matches of IPL 2017, registering seven wins and seven losses.

