5 players Kolkata Knight Riders signed but they never played a game for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League history. KKR have been a part of all the IPL seasons played so far. They are one of the three teams to have won the trophy multiple times. Most recently, the Kolkata Knight Riders finished runners-up in IPL 2021.

Over the last 14 years, some of the greatest players in cricket history like Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Shane Bond and several others have been a part of the KKR squad.

While the aforementioned names played multiple games for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the following five names never got an opportunity to play for KKR despite earning a contract from the Kolkata-based franchise.

#1 Mitchell Starc - Signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018

Mitchell Starc never played for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank at the IPL 2018 Mega Auction and signed Australian bowling all-rounder Mitchell Starc for a whopping ₹9.40 crore. He was KKR's most expensive signing at that auction.

However, Starc could not participate in IPL 2018 due to a stress fracture. Tom Curran replaced him in the squad.

#2 Yasir Arafat - Personally signed by Shah Rukh Khan before IPL 2009

Not many fans would know that Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan personally signed Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat ahead of the 2009 IPL season. He could have played multiple seasons for KKR.

However, Arafat could not make his IPL debut as the BCCI banned the Pakistani players from participating in the IPL before the second season began.

#3 Anrich Nortje - Signed by KKR in 2019

Anrich Nortje stole the show in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Anrich Nortje is one of the top fast bowlers in world cricket right now. The Delhi Capitals have retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Before Nortje became a well-known player, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the 2019 IPL Auction. But before he could make his debut, Nortje suffered a shoulder injury and was ultimately replaced by Matt Kelly.

#4 Sanju Samson - Won IPL 2012 with KKR

Current Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 for the Jaipur-based franchise. Before that season, he lifted the IPL trophy with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012.

Interestingly, KKR did not retain him for the 2013 season. RR signed him then and now he is one of the top stars in Indian cricket.

#5 Cameron Delport - Signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018

Cameron Delport is a T20 specialist from South Africa

Kolkata Knight Riders signed South African all-rounder Cameron Delport at his base price of ₹30 lakh at the IPL Mega Auction 2018. While Delport is a top-quality T20 player, he did not get a chance to play for KKR in 2018.

The Knight Riders released him ahead of the 2019 auction. Since then, the South African star has not been a part of any IPL team.

