5 players LSG might sign soon on Justin Langer’s advice

Justin Langer has joined IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2024. The former Australian head coach will replace Andy Flower in the LSG coaching staff.

The Super Giants confirmed Justin Langer's appointment on Friday, July 14, with a press release. Reports have claimed that Gautam Gambhir will leave LSG soon and join the Kolkata Knight Riders, but the Lucknow-based franchise did not give any update on their association with Gambhir.

Nevertheless, with Langer joining the Lucknow Super Giants, they will have a bigger chance of winning IPL 2024 because the Aussie has won T20 World Cup 2021, Ashes and Big Bash League as a coach before. He knows how to bring the best out of his players.

Having spent so much with some talented players in his previous coaching stints, Justin Langer would love to have a few of those names in the LSG squad for IPL 2024.

Here's a list of five players whom Lucknow may target on Langer's advice at the IPL 2024 Auction.

#1 Ashton Agar

Langer was the coach of the Big Bash League team Perth Scorchers from 2012 to 2018. Spin-bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar has been an integral part of the Scorchers in BBL. He has troubled the batters with his left-arm spin and also scored vital runs for the team.

It is quite well-known that LSG love all-rounders and a player like Agar can perform well on the slow pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

#2 Steve Smith

Australian batter Steve Smith should return to the Indian Premier League in 2024 after missing the 2023 season earlier this year. Smith has a ton of IPL experience under his belt. He is a master tactician as well.

While KL Rahul has done well as LSG captain, Langer may think of bringing Smith into the squad to help Rahul in the leadership group. Smith's presence will also give a lot of stability to the Lucknow Super Giants' top-order.

#3 Pat Cummins

The Lucknow Super Giants have an express pace bowler in Mark Wood, but he has been unavailable for some important matches in IPL 2022 and 2023 due to injuries or personal reasons. Justin Langer may prefer bringing in a player who commits fully to the franchise in Wood's place.

Pat Cummins can be a fantastic choice. He worked closely with Langer during his stint as the Australian head coach. Apart from bowling pace, Cummins can also smash some big hits in the lower middle order.

#4 Travis Head

LSG already have the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in their fiery middle-order. Langer could consider adding Australia's Travis Head to the squad as well.

When Head scored a hundred against India in ICC World Test Championship final 2023, Langer heaped praise on him. The new LSG coach even compared him with Adam Gilchrist and Rishabh Pant.

#5 Andrew Tye

Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye has played for the Lucknow Super Giants before, but he did not receive much backing from the team management. Perhaps, Justin Langer can give him one more chance to prove himself at LSG in 2024.

Tye worked with Langer at Perth Scorchers in multiple BBL tournaments. Considering that Tye is a wicket-taking bowler, Justin Langer may consider signing him at the next auction.