5 players who may earn big at IPL Auction 2023 after performing well in Abu Dhabi T10

The IPL Auction 2023 is less than 20 days away. The reverse countdown to the mini-auction has begun, and almost all franchises would have begun their talent-scouting process. All 10 teams need to fill in some important spots in their squads.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2023, the majority of the white-ball cricket stars were in action in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Several retained players of IPL 2023 competed in the tournament alongside the cricketers who are free agents in the Indian Premier League.

The following five players impressed a lot in Abu Dhabi T10 2022, and they might end up earning big contracts at the IPL Auction 2023.

#1 Akeal Hosein, New York Strikers

West Indies' left-arm spin bowler Akeal Hosein won the Bowler of the Tournament award while playing for the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. The left-arm spinner played an integral role in the team's journey to the final, scalping 10 wickets in nine matches.

Most importantly, Hosein maintained an economy rate of 6.20 in a format where the batters looked to attack the bowlers from ball number one. He also bowled a few overs in the powerplay phase.

His performance in the UAE would have earned the IPL franchises' attention. It should not be a surprise if Akeal Hosein ignites a bidding war at the IPL Auction 2023.

#2 Nicholas Pooran, Deccan Gladiators

Nicholas Pooran guided the Deccan Gladiators to their second successive T10 League championship win in Abu Dhabi. The West Indies wicket-keeper batter ended the tournament as the leading run-getter with 346 runs.

Pooran's strike rate in the competition was 234.69. He took little time to settle in the middle and smashed 31 fours and 25 sixes off 147 deliveries.

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Deccan Gladiators

Nicholas Pooran's teammate Tom Kohler-Cadmore won the Batter of the Tournament award at the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. Kohler-Cadmore has been one of the most consistent players in the T10 format.

Speaking of his numbers in this year's tournament, Tom scored 289 runs in 10 innings. His batting average was 48.16, while his highest score was 82*.

#4 Naveen-ul-Haq, Team Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was in top form while playing for Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League. He played eight matches in the competition, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43.

Changing pace is one of Naveen-ul-Haq's top weapons. He could be a fantastic addition to any IPL team's fast-bowling attack.

#5 Peter Hatzoglou, Team Abu Dhabi

Australian spin bowler Peter Hatzoglou made his T10 debut in this year's tournament. Playing for home franchise Team Abu Dhabi, the leg-spinner scalped nine wickets in nine matches, with his best figures being 3/6.

His economy rate in the tournament was 7.77, highlighting that the batters could not smack big shots off his bowling easily. Since multiple teams need a quality spinner in the IPL, it should not be a surprise if more than one franchise raises the paddle when Peter Hatzoglou's name comes up at the IPL Auction 2023.

