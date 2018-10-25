5 players Mumbai Indians should sign in the IPL auctions

IPL calling for Hetmyer?

Mumbai Indians has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. The Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise has won the IPL trophy thrice and has entertained the crowds with some stunning cricket over the years.

Last year they went in the tournament as the defending champions. As only a limited number of players were allowed to be retained, there were a lot of changes in the personnel in Mumbai Indians.

After a mixed start, they struggled in the mid-phase of the tournament. Mumbai Indians failed to find the perfect balance as they struggled to get their playing XI right.

Moreover, the poor form of some key players like Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman did not help their cause and they failed to make it to the playoffs.

However, the Mumbai based franchise is a champion side and is known for making comebacks.

They have already started to rejig their squad by buying South African star wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock in the trade window and they will have the opportunity to introduce new faces at the player auction.

Today we will look at 5 such players who can be bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction 2019.

#5 Rajneesh Gurbani

Gurbani has been brilliant for Vidarbha in domestic cricket

One domestic player who was extremely unlucky of remaining unsold last season was Rajneesh Gurbani. He ended the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy as the leading wicket-taker for Vidarbha with 39 wickets and played a huge role in Vidarbha's maiden Ranji Trophy title.

After getting ignored by the teams at the IPL auction 2018, Gurbani was selected to play for India A. The pacer has been highly impressive for India A.

Even though he is not an express bowler, he relies on swing and skiddy nature of his bowling and it can earn him a lot of wickets in the powerplays.

Also, Mumbai Indians struggled in their pace department last year and they would definitely want to have more options this season.

