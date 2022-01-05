5 players who were signed by Punjab Kings but never played a game for PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) joined the IPL in 2008 and have participated in all 14 seasons of the league played so far. The Mohali-based franchise qualified for the summit clash in the 2014 season, but they have never been able to win the championship.

Over the years, some big names like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Brett Lee, Hashim Amla, Virender Sehwag, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, KL Rahul, Adam Gilchrist, David Hussey and several others have represented the Punjab Kings.

While the aforementioned names played multiple matches for the Punjab Kings team, the following five players never got a chance to play for the Mohali-based franchise despite receiving a deal from the team.

#1 Stuart Broad - Joined Punjab Kings in 2011

Stuart Broad has achieved a lot of success while playing for England

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad has never played an IPL match in his career. Not many fans would know that Broad earned a contract from the Punjab Kings in 2011, but he missed the season due to an injury.

Broad suffered a side strain while playing for England at the 2011 World Cup. As a result, he missed out on his IPL debut and never returned to the league again.

#2 Darren Sammy - Joined Punjab Kings in 2017

Darren Sammy is a former West Indies team captain

Former T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy played his last IPL season for the Punjab Kings in 2017. The all-rounder captained Sunrisers Hyderabad and then played for Royal Challengers Bangalore before switching to the Kings.

However, PBKS did not give him a single chance to play and released Sammy after the 2017 season.

#3 Burt Cockley - Joined Punjab Kings in 2009

Burt Cockley played only one T20 match in his career

Former Perth Scorchers fast bowler Burt Cockley received a contract from Punjab Kings in IPL 2009. However, the Kings did not use his services in any of the matches that took place during that season.

Cockley is a 35-year-old right-arm pacer who has not played a major match since 2013. His only T20 appearance for Perth came in the Champions League 2013 against Otago in Jaipur.

#4 Ben Dwarshuis - Joined Punjab Kings in 2018

Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis was signed by the Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹1.4 crore at the IPL 2018 Mega Auction. Interestingly though, the left-arm pacer did not get a chance to make his IPL debut that season.

PBKS released him soon after, and three years later, the Delhi Capitals signed him as Chris Woakes' replacement. However, Dwarshuis warmed the benches again in 2021 and returned home without playing a single game.

#5 Kyle Mills - Joined Punjab Kings in 2008

Former New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Mills was one of the names present in the Punjab Kings' first-ever IPL squad. The Mohali-based franchise acquired his services for the inaugural season, but Mills didn't play a single game.

Mills never made his IPL debut, and after retiring, he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching staff.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee