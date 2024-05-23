5 players RCB might release after IPL 2024 ft. Glenn Maxwell

After the four-wicket Eliminator loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 22, the wait for an elusive IPL title continues for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With this result, the franchise will look to analyze the positives and negatives of this season.

The franchise owners will look to pick out players, who they think have helped the team get crucial victories. On the other hand, there have been some players who have under-performed or have not been used by the franchise throughout the season.

Virat Kohli emerged as the top batter for the franchise with 741 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 154.50. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal was the finest bowler for RCB with 15 scalps at an economy of 9.14.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who are likely to be released by RCB ahead of IPL 2025 auction.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

The veteran all-rounder had a season to forget as he massively disappointed the fans with his performance. Mid-way through the season after his constant failures, Glenn Maxwell decided to take a break to address his mental health.

In 10 innings, the 35-year-old could only garner 52 runs with a top score of 28. In the crucial Eliminator fixture, Maxwell was out on a golden duck, while trying to clear the long-on boundary.

It was a major downfall for Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 400 runs in 14 innings last season. He is expected to be the top layoff candidate for Bengaluru as they would look to infuse money into young all-round talent.

#2 Anuj Rawat

The talented wicket-keeper, Anuj Rawat, could not get enough game time this season. He scored 98 runs in five innings with the best knock of 48. Although it was not a bad performance, the presence of Dinesh Karthik prevented him from getting enough chances to make it into the XI.

Moreover, if the franchises are to select a maximum of three retentions, Rawat is not likely to come into the picture. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar are the probable players who might be retained.

#3 Alzarri Joseph

The fiery pacer, Alzarri Joseph, had a terrific IPL debut, where he finished with figures of 6/12 for Mumbai Indians in 2019. He then featured for the Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons.

However, Joseph could only be a part of three games this season, while taking a solitary wicket at an expensive economy of 11.90. As a result, the Caribbean fast bowler was dropped from the team and is likely to be released by the franchise.

#4 Tom Curran

England all-rounder Tom Curran could not feature in any of the games this season. In fact, Curran's last IPL appearance came for Delhi Capitals back in 2021, where he picked up four wickets and garnered 21 runs.

However, the restrictions on overseas players and Impact Player rule were the few factors resulting in Curran not being a part of RCB playing XI this year.

#5 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma, the good luck charm to many teams, could not weave his magic on RCB, as they faced an exit from IPL 2024. In nine games, Karn Sharma picked up seven wickets and contributed 31 runs.

His best moment arrived against Kolkata Knight Riders, where the left-hander slammed three sixes off Mitchell Starc, with RCB needing 21 off the last over. Although he could not win the game for the franchise, Sharma cemented his place in the XI.

However, with his age getting caught up, the 36-year-old is unlikely to find suitors in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

