5 players teams can consider as temporary replacements for the rest of IPL 2025 ft. Michael Bracewell

The IPL 2025 season is set to resume after a week-long suspension on Saturday, May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ad

However, the break and the revised schedule have created player availability concerns for several teams. With the World Test Championship Final (WTC) coming up and the England and West Indies limited overs series clashing with rescheduled IPL 2025 dates, key players of certain teams are unlikely to return.

Nonetheless, the BCCI has provided some relief to the franchises, allowing them to make temporary replacements for the rest of the season. While these players cannot be retained for the next season, they can be a part of the squads for the remaining of the ongoing season.

Ad

Trending

For example, Delhi Capitals (DC) have already signed Mustafizur Rahman, who was unsold earlier, as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will not return for the remainder of the season.

On that note, here are five players teams sign as temporary replacements for the rest of the IPL 2025 season:

5 players teams can consider as temporary replacements for the rest of IPL 2025

#5 Jason Behrendorff

Behrendorff in action for Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Australian left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff, who was unsold at the mega auctions, can be a viable replacement for teams looking for an overseas quick. Teams like RCB, Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could benefit from his presence as they are likely to lose key overseas stars, particularly pacers.

Ad

Behrendorff is a tall left-arm seamer who can swing the ball and generate extra bounce. He has played 17 matches in the IPL previously and has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 29.05 and an economy rate of 9.04.

#4 Naveen Ul Haq

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq is another option for teams looking for an overseas pacer.

Ad

Naveen brings the experience of having played in various franchise leagues across the globe and has grown in his abilities to bowl with variations, establishing himself as a death over specialist.

He could be a key replacement for teams like RCB and GT who could need an overseas pacer. Naveen has played 18 IPL matches in his career and has bagged 25 wickets at an average of 23.64, with a strike-rate of 15.4.

#3 Mohammad Nabi

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi went unsold during the mega auction. The veteran could fit into teams like Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), looking for a spin-bowling all-rounder.

Ad

Nabi is a seasoned all-rounder who has plied his trade for several teams across various franchise leagues all over. He has played 24 games in the IPL and has scored 215 runs at a strike-rate of 143.33 and has bagged 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

England v New Zealand - 4th Vitality T20I - Source: Getty

Hard-hitting English batter Jonny Bairstow also went unsold during the mega auction. Bairstow is a not a part of England's squads for the white-ball series against West Indies, making him an option franchises could look at.

Ad

With the likes of Jos Buttler, Ryan Rickelton, and Josh Inglis likely to be unavailable for the playoffs, Bairstow could fit into teams like GT, MI, and PBKS. Bairstow has played 50 games in the IPL and has scored 1589 runs at an average of 34.54 and a strike-rate of 144.45 with two hundreds and nine fifties.

#1 Michael Bracewell

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell could be among the top options teams will be looking at for a temporary replacement. He picked up eight wickets in five games for New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy at an economy rate of 4.10.

Teams like RCB, MI, and PBKS could benefit from his presence, giving them a spin-bowling all-round option. Bracewell has played just five matches in the IPL, picking up six wickets at an average of 15.83 and an economy rate of 8.63.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More