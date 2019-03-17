×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for RCB

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
308   //    17 Mar 2019, 13:25 IST

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli
Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their 2019 IPL campaign with the match against Chennai Super Kings on 23rd March. RCB, for some reason or the other, has been an underachiever in the IPL.

Despite having a bunch of superstars of T20 cricket in their side, the team has never been able to live up to expectations. Last year was the same as the Kohli's men performed poorly in all departments and failed to reach the playoffs. Owing to this poor performance, the Bangalore team released a lot of players before the auction.

The team is looking for a fresh start and bought some fresh faces at the auction too. Major changes have been made in the batting department with Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers being the only batsmen in the team from last year.

However, in the process of a complete overhaul in the batting department, the team management seems to have forgotten to pick established openers in the team. Devdutt Padikkal and Parthiv Patel are the only players who are specialised openers and none of those players is sure of a place in the playing XI.

In the absence of an established opener, here are 5 players who can open the innings for RCB:

#5 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali hits one out of the park
Moeen Ali hits one out of the park

Moeen Ali made his IPL debut in 2018. The England all-rounder played 5 matches as he took 3 wickets and scored 77 runs. Moeen batted in the middle order and lower middle-order in the matches he played in IPL 2018.

However, he has previously opened the innings for England in ODI and T20 cricket. The 31-year-old is a good player of spin and has an aggressive style of batting and hence Kohli might be tempted to send him to open the innings.

Also, Ali being a left-handed batsman might provide a left hand-right hand combination right at the top for RCB.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Marcus Stoinis IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019: 5 Overseas Players who could have a huge impact this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best player in each department for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How much the unavailability of players will affect RCB?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who are likely to miss the start of the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 underrated players who can help RCB win their first title
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key players who can win RCB their first title
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How far can Royal Challengers Bangalore go this year?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us