5 players who have hit more than 15 sixes in one T20 innings

Hardik Pandya is the new king of sixers

T20 cricket has always been kind to the hard-hitting players who can clear the boundaries at will irrespective of the pitch conditions and the pace of the ball. Over the years, the T20 teams have focused to build a team of big hitters rather than going for the technically sound batsmen.

This is the principal reason why the likes of Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, and several other hard hitters have dominated this format. Speaking of the T20 format, there have been many instances where a player single-handedly powered his team to a big score and since playing aggressively is a pre-requisite for this format, many batsmen have managed to hit more than ten sixes in a single T20 innings.

But, there have been only five players who have slammed over 15 maximums in the same knock and here’s a list of them.

#5 Hazratullah Zazai - 16 sixes

Hazratullah Zazai is one of the best Afghan players right now

Afghanistan’s top-order batsman Hazratullah Zazai holds the record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in a single T20I innings. No other batsman has hit more 14 sixes in a T20 international game while Zazai whacked 16 sixes playing for Afghanistan in a bilateral series match against Ireland.

Playing in Dehradun, the Blue Tigers batted first as Zazai opened the innings with Usman Ghani. The duo added 236 runs for the first wicket as they blew away the opposition bowlers with their batting performances. Hazratullah played the role of the aggressor in this partnership as he touched the triple figures before the opening stand ended.

Even after his partner departed, Zazai continued his onslaught against the Irish bowlers as he remained unbeaten on 162 when the innings ended. He struck 11 fours and 16 sixes to guide his team to an 84-run victory.

