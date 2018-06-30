5 players who have played in most T20 leagues

The late lamented Indian Cricket League which was established back in 2007 was the starting point of a revolution in cricket that completely changed one of the world’s oldest sports. Feeling threatened by the runaway league, the BCCI set up its own league, the Indian Premier League in 2008 and cricket has not been the same since. The IPL was a runaway success and provided cricketers with the sort of salaries that they never earned from their national team contracts.

Naturally, those who could make the T20 format their own veered towards the IPL and became specialists. Before long, new leagues were set up in Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan and many from among the same bunch of cricketers took their skills there. Although definitive data are not available on the players who have turned out in the highest number of leagues, it is still possible to take a look at some of the well-known players who have turned out in the most leagues. Here is a look at 5 of them and the West Indians naturally dominate the list.

#5 Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy in the PSL

The former West Indies captain’s problems with his cricket board are well known and over the course of his career so far, Darren Sammy has often been more involved with T20 leagues across the world. Although he used to be a decent slow medium bowler in the initial years of his career, Sammy has now become more of a lower middle-order power-hitter who can change the complexion of a game within a matter of a few deliveries. Six-hitting is now his currency and that has found a steady demand in the leading T20 leagues.

He has played for SRH, Kings XI Punjab and RCB in the IPL, while in the Caribbean Premier League, he has been a regular for the St. Lucia Stars. Sammy was also a member of the Hobart Hurricanes team in the BBL, the Rajshahi Kings in the BPL and lastly, he has been associated with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL since 2016. He has played in 5 leagues in total.