5 Players who made it to their National squad from T20 leagues

Raj Kiran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 594 // 08 Mar 2019, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2

T20 leagues have been sprouting around the world ever since the advent of the IPL in 2008, currently, every major cricket playing nation in the world has a T20 league of its own.

The introduction of these T20 leagues has become a boon for talented domestic players both young and experienced, providing a platform to play against some of the best players from around the globe in front of thousands of fans.

Some players rise above the rest, put in a string of impressive performances and grab the attention of both fans and selectors alike to make to their respective national teams.

Here are some of the players who performed impressively in their domestic T20 leagues to make it to the national squad.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah(Mumbai Indians & India)

Jasprit Bumrah

Armed with a relatively unorthodox action, Jasprit Bumrah came into the spotlight during the 2013 IPL season when he announced his arrival with a fiery spell on his debut against the mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore on a batting friendly Chinnaswamy pitch. He finished with 3/32 scalping Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair in his full quota of 4 overs.

His performance in the IPL catapulted him into his home state Gujrat's playing XI, where he continued his impressive progress and was bought by the Mumbai Indians for 1.2 million in the 2014 IPL auction.

His breakout season came during 2016 IPL season as he replaced an injured Lasith Malinga as a frontline bowler, he finished the season with 15 wickets in 14 matches. The following season saw a change in guard as Bumrah became MI's leading bowler even as Malinga returned to the fold, he finished with 20 wickets in 16 matches and was instrumental in Mumbai winning their third IPL title.

Bumrah's first foray into international cricket came in 2016, when he was selected in India's T20I squad for the Australian tour but a series of events and an injury to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar led to Bumrah making a shock ODI debut in the final match of the One Day series. He brought his A-game with him as he finished with impressive figures of 2/40.

Advertisement

He continued his rich vein of form in the T20I series where he collected 6 wickets in 3 matches, his performance in the series impressed Dhoni who declared him as the 'find of the series'.

Since then Bumrah has become one of the best bowlers in the game across all formats, he was instrumental in India's first test series win down under where he knocked down 21 Aussie wickets to feature in the top wicket-takers list. He has become Kohli's go-to bowler in any condition and will be one of the premier players for India in the coming future.