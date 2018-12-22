5 Players who will reunite with their previous teams

Mohit Sharma last played for CSK in IPL 2015

IPL is one of the most successful franchise based T20 leagues in the world. Even though there were a few apprehensions about the tournament before the inaugural season in 2008, IPL has gained popularity with each passing year.

The league is entering its 12th year in 2019 and there will be a lot of changes in personnel in the teams. Dynamics of every IPL team changes with time as players are released, retained and bought at the auction. Talking about the 2019 auction, there are a lot of new faces who will make their IPL debuts come March. Also, there are some players who will reunite with their previous franchise after a gap.

While certain players like Jaydev Unadkat and Wriddhiman Saha were released and then bought at a lower price at the auction and will again represent their respective teams, there were a handful of players who will return for teams they had played in the past.

Here is the list of players who will reunite with their previous franchises in IPL 2019.

#5 Vijay Shankar

Shankar has been in good form of late

Vijay Shankar will reunite with Sunrisers Hyderabad after playing for Delhi Daredevils in 2018. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder made his IPL debut for Chennai Superkings in 2014. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at 2016 auction and was subsequently retained in 2017.

\The 27-year-old played 4 matches for the Sunrisers in IPL 2017 scoring 101 runs at an average of 50.50. He was bought by Delhi Daredevils at the 2018 IPL auction for a handsome amount of Rs 3.2 crore. Shankar repaid the faith put in him by Daredevils as he scored 212 runs at an average of 53.

Also, Shankar has been in a rich vein of form. He scored 188 runs in 3 matches for India A in the ODI series against New Zealand A.

