5 popular actors who are fanboys of MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni isn't just a name to many of his fans from around the globe, it is an emotion. Be it his stellar achievements for Team India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the field, his attitude and calm demeanor as a leader, or his humble and down-to-earth nature off the field, there are infinite reasons why MS Dhoni is one of the most loved people in India.

His list of fans includes some prominent and famous names among celebrities. On that note, let's look at five popular actors who are fans of MS Dhoni.

#5 Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has always been a huge fan of MS Dhoni and his Instagram post following MS Dhoni's retirement announcement reiterates the same.

The 2 States star has also talked about his fanboy moment when meeting MS Dhoni in a charity football match between Abhishek Bachchan's celebrity football side and Virat Kohli's cricketers' football side.

#4 Vijay

Popular Kollywood star Vijay has been a fan of the Chennai Super Kings, and consequently, MS Dhoni for quite a while now. He was a frequent visitor to CSK's IPL matches at Chepauk and has met with MS Dhoni plenty of times.

Another recent meeting between Thalapathy Vijay and MS Dhoni sent the fans in Tamil Nadu into raptures. Given the popularity that both stars enjoy in the state, when photos of the two meeting on the sets of Vijay's film Beast came out, their fans broke the internet.

#3 Yash

One of the biggest stars in India right now, Yash, has lavished praised on MS Dhoni in the past, calling him one of his role models in life. In a 2019 interview, The KGF star has said that MS Dhoni's attitude was inspiring to him and that the CSK skipper was one of his biggest role models in life along with Shankar Nag.

#2 Sushant Singh Rajput

The late Sushant Singh Rajput was undoubtedly a huge fan of MS Dhoni. Sushant's best performance arguably came in the highly successful biopic of MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with fans and critics, praising his performance in the film equally.

Having to emulate and recreate Dhoni's style of play and learning more about his life, Sushant became more of an MS Dhoni fan if he wasn't already.

#1 Ranveer Singh

Another one of India's Bollywood superstars, Ranveer Singh has been a huge MS Dhoni fan for a long time. He once shared a story of how he took an underpaid and overworked job as an assistant director for an ad film purely because MS Dhoni was involved in it.

He has also shared various posts and stories on social media praising Dhoni, with a particularly heartfelt one after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

