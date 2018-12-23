5 promising players who could not make their debut in 2018

Ayuj Aryan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 536 // 23 Dec 2018, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many talented young players could not make their international debut this year.

The year is about to come to an end. It was a year full of expectations and achievements, not only for the teams but for the players as well. The main attraction of the year was India’s foreign tours to South Africa, England, and Australia.

But many other important events also came up during this year. These mainly included Emerging Players' Tournament and Under 19 World Cup. There were many young players who emerged out of them.

Many of these promising talents, including Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, made their debut and repaid the faith shown on them. However, there were quite a few unlucky players as well who had shown immense promise but unfortunately were not handed their maiden Test cap.

These were the talents, who promise to have a successful career, but were unlucky this year to not have made their international debut. Let us take a look at a few of those unfortunate ones:

#5 Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande troubled everyone through his googlies and classic leg spin bowling.

The 21-year-old Mayank Markande was the find of the IPL 2018. He was bought for a mere 20 lakhs but made his presence felt on the debut against Chennai Super Kings when he dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Deepak Chahar.

He continued his good performances throughout the season. He claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches and was the go-to-man for Rohit Sharma. His variations, which mainly include googlies and classic leg spin bowling troubled most of the batsmen.

He was also fantastic in the List A tournament as well as Emerging Players Asia Cup. He is yet to make debut for even India-A, but the immense promise shown by him this year, promises to bring an exciting and happy future for him.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement