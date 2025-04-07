5 RCB players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in MI ft. Tim David 

One of the greatest rivalries in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians is set for yet another chapter as the two powerful teams are set to square off against each other in the 20th match of the competition.

The 18th edition of the tournament has seen its fair share of drama and action and a good mix of high-scoring and low-scoring contests. While MI have won five IPL titles so far, RCB are still searching for their maiden title.

RCB started the 18th season in style, winning the first two matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They suffered their first defeat against the Gujarat Titans but are still occupying the third position in the points table.

Meanwhile the Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom half of the points table with a solitary win in four matches. They have been a shadow of what has made them a champion side. Barring a resounding win against KKR, MI have been outplayed by CSK, GT and LSG. They have to start winning matches consistently now, to have a shot at the playoffs.

As many as five players from RCB had earlier represented MI in the IPL. Ahead of their clash, let us have a look at five RCB players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in MI:

# 5. Rasikh Salam Dar

Rasikh Dar played for DC in the 2024 IPL. Source: Getty

Rasikh Dar made his debut in the IPL as a 17-year-old back in 2019. The pacer with a lot of variations up his sleeve was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians for his base price ahead of the 2019 edition of the IPL.

He became the youngest MI player to play in the IPL in 2019. He couldn't quite make a significant mark in the competition and played just a solitary match for the franchise.

Later that year, he was suspended for two years following an age discrepancy. He is currently part of the RCB squad and will look to cement his spot in the XI.

# 4. Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara bowls with a slingy action. Source: Getty

Another Sri Lankan bowler from the Lasith Malinga mould, Nuwan Thushara rose into the limelight due to his slingy action. He was roped in by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL season and made a decent impact in the matches he played.

He bagged eight wickets in seven matches but was released by the five-time champions ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Thushara swings the ball both ways, and his uncanny action makes it difficult for batters to pick him. He is yet to find a place in the playing XI for RCB in the ongoing season.

A powerful striker of the ball and a much-improved bowler in the shortest format, Romario Shepherd made his mark in the IPL with his blistering cameo for MI in 2024. He was traded from the Lucknow Super Giants during the trading window, but didn't get a long run for MI.

He has developed a searing yorker in addition to some well-disguised slower deliveries. Shepherd was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 mega auction and was bought by RCB. Given how set the RCB team looks, it might take some time before Shepherd features in the playing XI.

One of the most brutal finishers in IPL, Tim David, was an integral member of the Mumbai Indians franchise and represented them from 2022 to 2024. He is one of the cleanest ball strikers in world cricket and has already become a pivotal member for RCB in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

David became the first player from Singapore in 2022 to be part of the IPL before he became eligible to play for Australia. He has a specified role in whichever teams he plays for and has performed admirably in whichever roles he has been given. David will look to keep providing late-order impetus for RCB as the tournament progresses.

Krunal Pandya celebrates picking a wicket against KKR. Source: Getty

The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya, along with his younger brother, saw many glory days with the Mumbai Indians. He played his first season for MI in 2016 and continued representing the franchise till 2021. He was one of the key figures during MI’s title triumphs in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The left-arm orthodox spinner can bowl at any juncture of the game and is one of the most astute cricketing brains going around. He played a match-winning role in RCB’s first game of the season.

He picked three crucial wickets against KKR and will look for more consistency as RCB tries to win their first IPL campaign. Krunal is also an important lower-order batter who can bat according to the game situation.

