5 reasons why the remainder of IPL 2021 is important for the Indian cricket team

IPL 2.0 is clearly one with a difference and arguably one of the most important editions of the tournament ever played. With the T20 World Cup just days away, it will allow the Indian think tank to figure out the solutions to several unanswered questions.

As we head into IPL 2021 Phase 2, here are six interesting reasons why this edition of the franchise league will matter the most in terms of an Indian cricket team perspective.

#1 Could Ishan Kishan pip KL Rahul as the opener?

The first question revolves around the Indian opening pair. While Rohit Sharma is a settled and proven match winner, there is a thought of trying out the fearless Ishan Kishan alongside him, with Rahul going a step lower.

Ishan’s choice was prompted by the notion that he could be an X-factor at the top and his attacking approach could get India off to a flier. His form in the IPL could well impact his selection in the final XI at the T20 World Cup 2021.

#2 Hardik Pandya's return to bowling in IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya's outing with the ball in IPL 2021 will be crucial [PC: HT]

The other Mumbai player who will be under intense scrutiny is Hardik Pandya. India will be heading into the T20 World Cup with a pace bowler short on the assumption that Hardik will bowl his quota of 4 overs. Hardik, it is learnt, has communicated the same to the selectors as well.

It is assumed he will bowl much more in these few weeks for MI, which will allow the Indian think tank to evaluate Hardik the bowler. Once he starts bowling, his all-round ability gives the team a lot more balance than when he plays as a finisher.

#3 R Ashwin's chance to make a case for his inclusion in the XI

The third thing to keep a close eye on is Ravichandran Ashwin’s form. His selection has been guided by the conditions and the size of the grounds in the Emirates and if Ashwin does well for DC, which is expected, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the final eleven against Pakistan on October 24th.

Not only will Ashwin’s experience come into play, his proven ability against the left-handers will provide Virat Kohli a handy option in the powerplay overs.

#4 Shreyas Iyer's comeback from injury

While he isn’t in the chosen list of players, he will still be closely watched. Shreyas Iyer is in the reserves and many will be keen to see how he is shaping up post recovery. A key player in the Indian middle order not too long ago, Iyer will have many a point to prove in this IPL 2021.

#5 All eyes on Rohit Sharma

How will Rohit Sharma the captain fare in IPL 2021?

Finally, there will be extra glare on captain Rohit Sharma. Clearly the best captain in IPL history, Rohit will soon be taking over the Indian captaincy and many will want to deconstruct his every move. How he uses Hardik and Ishan, for example, not to forget Suryakumar Yadav as well, will surely give us an indication of how he is looking at the T20 World Cup in a few weeks from now.

All in all, it is a tournament that isn’t simply a franchise competition for the Indians and that’s what makes IPL 2021 that much more interesting.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal