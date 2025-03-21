Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is all set for his 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) season. IPL 2025 will begin on Saturday, March 22, with KKR hosting RCB in Kolkata.

Kohli had a brilliant IPL season last year, scoring 741 runs from 15 games and winning the Orange Cap for the second time in the history of the league. He is also the highest run-getter in IPL history with 8004 runs with eight hundreds, which are also the most by any batter in the league.

RCB will bank on Kohli to replicate his form from the last season as they continue their quest for a maiden IPL trophy. He will be expected to deliver with the bat once again.

While he already has several records to his name, there are few more that he can break in the T20 format during the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. Let us take a look at what these records are.

5 records Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2025

#5 Most outfield catches in IPL

While Virat Kohli is known for his batting records in the IPL, he has been equally exceptional on the field as a fielder. He is known for his ability as a fielder and for taking some of the finest catches in the league.

Kohli has 114 catches in the IPL so far. At present, the record for the most outfield catches in the IPL belongs to his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, who has 118 catches. Therefore, he is only five catches away from surpassing his former teammate and breaking this record.

#4 Second-most T20 hundreds

Virat Kohli has scored eight hundreds in the IPL and has one T20I hundred, making it a total of nine hundreds in all T20 cricket. He is currently third on the list of most T20 hundreds.

With 11 T20 hundreds, Babar Azam is second on the list, while Chris Gayle is at the top spot with 22 hundreds. If Kohli can score three centuries in IPL 2025, he can overtake Babar as the batter with the second-most T20 hundreds.

#3 First Indian batter to 13000 T20 runs

Virat Kohli has amassed 12,886 runs in T20 cricket so far. He is just 114 runs away from touching the 13,000-run mark in T20s. If he manages to do so, he will become the first Indian batter to score 13000 T20 runs. Rohit Sharma is behind him with 11830 runs.

At the moment, Chris Gayle (14562), Alex Hales (13610), Shoaib Malik (13537), and Kieron Pollard (13537) are the batters with over 13000 runs in T20s. Kohli can join this elite list as the first Indian batter.

#2 Most fifty plus scores in IPL

Virat Kohli, the batter with the most runs in the history of the IPL, has 63 50+ scores to his name in the league so far. This includes eight hundreds and 55 half-centuries.

Kohli is only behind David Warner, who holds the record for the most fifty plus scores in the IPL with 66 50+ scores. The star RCB batter needs just four more 50+ scores to overtake Warner and rewrite his name as the owner of this record.

#1 First player to hit 1000 boundaries in IPL

The IPL is know for batters hitting fours and sixes and plundering big runs. Boundary hitting is a skill that batters must have and Virat Kohli is among the finest examples.

While he may not often be associated as a big hitter, interestingly, Kohli can break the record to become the first batter with 1000 boundaries in IPL history. At present, he has 977 boundaries (705 fours and 272 sixes), which is the most by any batter in the league. He needs just 23 more boundaries to become the first batter to score 1000 IPL boundaries.

