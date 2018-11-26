5 released players who might be bought by the same team at relatively low price

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.85K // 26 Nov 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian Premier League for long has been an exciting affair - right from the player retentions to the end of the league. Having already done with the player retention/release window, IPL is nearing the auctions for its twelfth edition.

66 - the number of players released by the eight franchises in total. Hence, this time around the IPL auction is going to be a hot affair with plenty of released players in the pool. Besides that, many other players will be a part of the 2019 IPL Auction.

The list of 66 players also includes a good number of heavyweights who were released by their franchises. Some of them are Brendon McCullum, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell and the list continues.

2019 IPL Auction is slated to take place on 18th of December with Jaipur being its reported venue. A decent amount of players will be going under the hammer this year.

Moreover, a common trait that we could witness, in the upcoming auction, among the franchises is the buy-back of their released players at an analogously lower price than that of last year. This very move of franchises could surely save them money while bringing back their quality players. Thus, let us look at five released players who could be acquired back by their team at a relatively lower price in the 2019 IPL Auction.

#5 Aaron Finch (Stint at Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018)

Kings XI Punjab bought Aaron Finch for INR 6.2 Crore in the 2018 IPL Mega Auction. The price proved to be a bit heavy for Punjab as Finch failed to produce good results for Kings XI in IPL 2018. In IPL 2018, Australia's limited overs captain scored a meagre 134 runs at a low average of 16.75 and a modest strike-rate of 134.00. Hence, with a sorry record up against his sleeve, Aaron's axing was quite evident.

Howbeit, a player of Aaron's stature, could contribute a lot to a team that has been struggling with their middle-order problems. Surely, middle-order isn't the place that Finch has been batting in T20 cricket, but given a chance, he could prove to be beneficial for Punjab.

Thus, Finch could be one of those picks who might go back to their respective teams at a comparatively lower price. This very deal of buying back Aaron Finch could help Punjab in balancing their budgets by acquiring a top-notch batsman at a reasonable price.

1 / 5 NEXT