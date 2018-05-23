IPL 2018: 5 records held by Rishabh Pant after the league stage

Although Delhi Daredevils flopped once again, Rishabh Pant was the lone silver lining for them this season.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, the wonder boy who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit is no doubt a future star in making. Pant was the first player retained by Delhi Daredevils ahead of the auction and the decision was criticized by many. Retaining him as the first player cut Delhi Daredevils' auction purse by Rs. 15 crore and fans were shocked by the decision.

Pant silenced his critics by paying the price back by emerging as the highest run scorer in the tournament after the league stage. Although Delhi Daredevils flopped again this season, Pant impressed many with his unorthodox batting style.

He was one of the most consistent players in the season, having averaged 52.61 in 14 matches and is the top contender to win the emerging player award.

Here are a few season records that are held by him after the league stage:

Note: The 'season record' refers to that of the league stage of the 2018 season that is before the start of the playoff matches.

#5 Most Sixes (37)

Rishabh Pant was one of the most entertaining players to watch this season. Pant is one of the hardest hitters of the ball at present, and has the ability to hit even the best of deliveries for towering sixes.

There was tough competition between KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, and Rishabh Pant in the sixes leaderboard. After the league stage, Pant ended with 37 sixes and finished at the top of the leaderboard.

With the kind of form he is in, he could have crossed 50 sixes easily had Delhi Daredevils qualified for the playoffs. Rayudu is 2nd on the list with 33 sixes and Rahul ended 3rd with 32 sixes.