5 South African players who could be the 'secret signing' of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher earned every IPL fan's attention last night during a chat with SA20 broadcasters. Boucher subtly hinted that the Mumbai Indians have signed a new South African player for the upcoming IPL season, but did not disclose the name.

Boucher did not reveal if the player would join as a net bowler or a main squad member. Here's what he said in the interview:

"Yes, always nice to have South African flavor. We got another one. I'm not going to tell his name now, but he's gonna be there, but the nice thing is that these guys are youngsters as well, and they are getting some good cricket time in."

There is a possibility that the replacement signing could be for Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, who is struggling with injury issues and hoping for a place in Australia's Ashes squad. Otherwise, there could be any other injury in the MI squad.

The reason behind MI's secret signing is not known yet, but here are five South African players who could have joined the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023.

#1 George Linde

There is a chance that Mumbai Indians would have signed a player from their sister franchise, MI Cape Town. Among the MI Cape Town players who currently do not have an IPL contract, George Linde has the best performance in SA20.

Linde has played eight matches for MI Cape Town, scoring 139 runs at a strike rate of 151.08. The spin-bowling all-rounder has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.7.

#2 Grant Roelofsen

Wicket-keeper batter Grant Roelofsen has been among the top performers for MI Cape Town as well. The rising star of South African cricket has scored 169 runs in seven innings at an average of 24.14.

Roelofsen has smashed two fifties in the tournament so far. It will be interesting to see if he has earned an IPL deal.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen

Hundred by Rassie Van Der Dussen against England in the first ODI - what a knock by RVD.

While Rassie van der Dussen has not set the SA20 on fire, he is a proven match-winner in white-ball cricket. He was among the top performers for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021.

Rassie has scored 172 runs in eight innings for MI Cape Town so far. The South African star played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 but remained unsold in 2023.

#4 Bjorn Fortuin

Bjorn Fortuin has played a major role in Paarl Royals' success in SA20. Fortuin has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches so far. He has maintained an economy rate of 6.28, with his best bowling figures being 3/14.

Fortuin has never played in the IPL before. It will be exciting to see if he is Mumbai Indians' secret signing.

#5 Gerald Coetzee

If Jhye Richardson indeed pulls out of IPL 2023, Gerald Coetzee seems to be a great replacement for him. Coetzee has been the top wicket-taker for the Joburg Super Kings team in SA20 so far.

Gerald Coetzee



There hasn't been a lot of talk or hype around him in the tournament, but he has come in and delivered



Matches - 4

Wickets - 8

Economy Rate - 7.6

Strike Rate - 10.2



I love his passion and willingness to learn. In a struggling side he has shown his worth



#SA20 Gerald CoetzeeThere hasn't been a lot of talk or hype around him in the tournament, but he has come in and deliveredMatches - 4Wickets - 8Economy Rate - 7.6Strike Rate - 10.2I love his passion and willingness to learn. In a struggling side he has shown his worth Gerald CoetzeeThere hasn't been a lot of talk or hype around him in the tournament, but he has come in and deliveredMatches - 4Wickets - 8Economy Rate - 7.6Strike Rate - 10.2I love his passion and willingness to learn. In a struggling side he has shown his worth#SA20 https://t.co/R0xNoNW61F

The 22-year-old has picked up 11 wickets in just five matches at an economy rate of 7.5. Coetzee could be a long-term asset for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

