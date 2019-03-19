×
IPL 2019: 5 Star performers from last season who might fail this year

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
1.22K   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:41 IST

Rahul hasn't booked a place in India's World Cup squad yet
Rahul hasn't booked a place in India's World Cup squad yet

It's that time of the year when the entire nation gets glued to the TV sets to watch their favorite cricketers battle it out for ultimate glory - the IPL title. Every year a huge number of players enter the fray to be the best amongst the best. IPL has always seen top quality cricketers from India and all over the world play in a highly competitive tournament. Also because of the fact that stakes are very high in the IPL, players have to perform according to their reputation. 

With every new season, new stars are born. IPL is a great platform for players to become overnight stars. While ordinary players become stars, some star players become ordinary due to their performance, or the lack of it. This year too there are certain players whose stakes might fall. All these players were in terrific form last season but considering their recent form and other scenarios, these players might not be able to repeat their last year's heroics. 

Here are the 5-star performers from last season who might fail this year.

#5 Siddharth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul
Siddharth Kaul

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a couple of huge injury blows at the beginning of IPL 2018. While Billy Stanlake was ruled out of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed a few matches due to his back injury.

Siddharth Kaul took the onus of leading SRH's pace attack. Kaul picked up 21 wickets and finished as the 3rd highest wicket-taker of the season. Owing to his IPL performance, the right arm pacer got into the national side.

But unfortunately, he couldn't deliver on the international stage. Kaul looked completely out of place in both ODIs as well T20s. He last played a T20 for team India in the T20 series against Australia. Kaul's unimpressive run in the national side is bound to affect his IPL form.

1 / 5 NEXT
