It seemed like Delhi Capitals (DC) was affected by Murphy's Law during IPL 2023, as anything that could have gone wrong for them went wrong.

Be it their skipper Rishabh Pant's unfortunate accident, the entire unit (both batting and bowling) misfiring at the same time, or languishing in the bottom two of the points table, it all went spiral downwards for the side. Add to this, some bizarre tactical mistakes by the management; say panic or desperation didn't help DC cause either in IPL 2023.

With a fresh start to the IPL 2024 season, DC would be hoping for redemption after a cold last season with the return of their dynamic skipper Pant in the mix.

However, one or two players cannot win tournaments like the IPL; you need to have several players firing together to taste the success. We look at some of the players who hold the key for DC to have a great outing in IPL 2024.

#5 Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals were one of the worst sides in terms of powerplay utilization with the bat when compared to the others, averaging only 23.54 and striking at 125.72 in the IPL 2023. They also struggled big time in boundary scoring in this phase with only 18 sixes, the third lowest (the Mumbai Indians with 40 sixes aced this phase).

One of the main reasons behind these numbers for DC was the horrendous form of the openers, especially Prithvi Shaw, who was rightly dropped midway through the tournament by the management.

In eight matches, Shaw scored only 106 runs with a strike rate of 124.72 and a shocker of 42.8% dot ball percentage. In the powerplay, these numbers worsened more, with the strike rate dipping to 120.4 and dot ball percentages of 46.8%.

DC cannot afford a weak powerplay this year considering their relatively inexperienced middle class, and Shaw, along with David Warner, will be a key player for them.

#4 Mitchell Marsh

The resurrection of Mitchell Marsh in T20 format is there for the world to see. Very few players can play high ceiling pace with ease as Mitchell Marsh can.

But if we talk about IPL 2023, one of the main reasons behind the Delhi Capitals finishing in the bottom two was their struggle with the bat in the middle overs (7-15). These are the make-or-break-overs in T20 format, with teams looking to capitalize on the start given in the powerplay.

DC were the worst side not only in terms of runs scored (strike rate only 119.26) but also in terms of dot ball percentage (48.83%). Mitchell Marsh, batting at 3, could never bat freely, striking at 128.64 in this phase. He could not take on his favorite match-ups against the pacers with a strike rate of only 129.46.

#3 Axar Patel

The only silver lining for the Capital's poor 2023 campaign was the all-rounder Axar Patel's performance with both bat and ball.

Axar scored 283 runs at a strike rate of 140.4, batting at 6 and 7 and also picked up 11 wickets. It was Axar's belligerent power hitting in the death overs last year (strike rate 175.76) that ensured DC's tournament strike rate of 128.93 didn't go below 120s.

DC do have firepower in Kumar Kushagra and Tristan Stubbs for the latter phase of the game, but it will once again depend upon how Axar Patel's tournament goes in death overs, considering others' inexperience.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals had a relatively decent middle overs with the ball in 2023, with the duo picking up 36 wickets at an economy of 7.84 with 31.4% dot balls.

But contrary to the team's performance, Kuldeep Yadav struggled big time, not only in this phase of the game but throughout the tournament.

Kuldeep managed to pick up only 10 wickets in 14 innings, and his inability to break partnerships meant opponents looked to play him out and target other bowlers in the attack. He will need to improve on these performances in IPL 2024 for his side to achieve success.

#1 Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals's middle overs and death overs batting struggle was mainly because of the absence of one man: Rishabh Pant.

How crucial Pant is for the Capitals set-up can be observed by the fact that Pant not only serves the wicketkeeping role in the side but also gives a left-hand option to the side to counter opponent spinners.

Add to this his all-phase batting prowess and his leadership skills, and DC dearly missed the services of Pant in the XI last season.