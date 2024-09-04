5 things you still might not know about Abhishek Sharma

As Abhishek Sharma celebrates his 24th birthday today, his journey in cricket continues to garner attention. Born on September 4, 2000, Abhishek has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of India’s most promising young cricketers.

His recent performances, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he was among the top run-scorers, have firmly established him as a player to watch. His explosive hundred against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match at the Harare Sports Club further solidified his reputation as a formidable talent in the international arena.

While Abhishek’s on-field achievements are widely celebrated, there are still many intriguing aspects of his life and career that remain lesser-known. From personal controversies to fulfilling his father’s dreams, Abhishek’s journey is filled with fascinating stories.

On that note, here are five things you still might not know about Abhishek Sharma.

#5 The controversy that put him in the spotlight

While Abhishek Sharma is making headlines for his stellar performances, he was embroiled in a controversy that attracted significant media attention. The Surat Police summoned him for questioning in connection with the tragic suicide of model Tanya Singh, who died on February 19.

Reports suggest that Abhishek had been in contact with Tanya for several months prior to her death. The incident cast a shadow over his cricketing achievements, as the investigation brought an unexpected twist to his rising fame.

#4 Almost became the youngest player to score a 50 in the IPL

A much younger Abhishek Sharma's awaited IPL debut came with the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) and was against the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he walked out to bat at No.6. Abhishek played a scintillating knock and remained unbeaten on a 19-ball 46, four short of a fifty on his IPL debut.

He would have become the youngest player ever and the first to score a fifty in the IPL before turning 18.

#3 Fulfilling his father's unfinished dream

Abhishek Sharma’s success on the cricket field is not just a personal achievement but also a realization of his father’s unfulfilled dreams. Raj Kumar Sharma, Abhishek’s father, was a talented left-handed batsman who played cricket up to the under-22 North Zone level.

Despite his skills, Raj Kumar never got the opportunity to represent India and eventually moved to the United Arab Emirates to pursue his cricketing ambitions.

However, after finding limited success there, he returned to India and dedicated himself to coaching at the Amritsar Game Association. Today, as Abhishek carves out his path in Indian cricket, he is also fulfilling the aspirations that his father once held close.

#2 The century that came with a twist

Abhishek Sharma’s hundred against Zimbabwe in the second T20I was a standout moment in his career, but there was an interesting twist to this achievement. After the match, Abhishek revealed that he scored the century using the bat of his captain, Shubman Gill.

This wasn’t the first time Abhishek had borrowed Gill’s bat, highlighting the camaraderie and trust between the two young stars. The revelation added a unique layer to his milestone.

#1 Training under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh during Covid

Abhishek Sharma’s development as a cricketer owes much to the mentorship of Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s cricketing legends. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Yuvraj took several young Punjab cricketers, including Abhishek, under his wing for a five-week training camp at his home.

The training, which also included players like Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh, focused on fitness, strength, and match situations.

Abhishek has often credited Yuvraj for the impact this mentorship had on his game, stating that it changed his perspective and approach towards cricket. The lessons learned during this period have undoubtedly contributed to his rapid rise in the cricketing world.

