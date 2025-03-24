5 times MS Dhoni proved age is just a number after turning 40 ft. IPL 2025

If ever a cricketer continues to prove the famous sporting phrase - 'Age is just a number', it is none other than former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. Less than a year after announcing his international retirement in 2020, Dhoni led CSK to their fourth IPL title in 2021.

The champion cricketer turned 40 two months after the 2021 IPL run and questions about his retirement dominated the headlines. However, much to the delight of CSK and IPL fans, Dhoni continued to produce his magic in front of and behind the wicket up to IPL 2024 when he was 42.

The veteran wicketkeeper batter's defiance of father time isn't done yet as he has returned for an 18th IPL season in the 2025 edition which has just begun. While most athletes across sports hang their boots near 40, Dhoni has enjoyed incredible success post the age of 40, between IPL 2022 to 2024.

The legendary skipper led CSK to an incredible fifth IPL title in 2023 and smashed 13 maximums in just 73 balls in 2024 at a video game-esque strike rate of 220.54. Dhoni's wicketkeeping magic has also not diminished an iota with spectacular catches and stumpings still awe-inspiring fans and even experts.

On that note, let us look at five instances of Dhoni proving age as just a number after turning 40.

# 1 Dhoni poses speedometer challenge to light in CSK's IPL 2025 opener

MS Dhoni immediately sent fans into a frenzy with his brilliant wicketkeeping work in CSK's IPL 2025 opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI). With MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav well set on 29 and involved in a 51-run partnership with the in-form Tilak Varma, Dhoni took matters into his own hands to break the stand.

After Surya was beaten on the drive by Noor Ahmad, Dhoni quickly whipped off the bails in a remarkable 0.12 seconds to leave the batter stunned. Several fans even wondered if Surya was bowled or stumped, thanks to the extraordinary speed and anticipation of Dhoni.

The dismissal proved pivotal as CSK restricted MI to just 155 in their 20 overs and completed the chase comfortably with five balls to spare.

# 2 Dhoni 'The Finisher' against arch-rivals MI in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni's earliest claim to legendary status and becoming a fan favorite was built upon his ability to finish high-pressure games without breaking a sweat. Yet, many wondered if the 'Finisher' could still pull off final-over heroics at his advanced age during the 2022 IPL season.

Much to their delight and even astonishment, Dhoni pulled off another heist from arch-rivals MI. With 16 runs required off four deliveries, the then 41-year-old smashed left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a maximum and a boundary to reduce the equation to six from two.

Dhoni then ran hard for a deuce to set up another last-ball finish as he smashed a boundary with four required to seal the deal. He finished unbeaten on 28 from 13 deliveries as CSK fans rejoiced over their man pulling off a miracle for the umpteenth time.

You can watch the clip of Dhoni's magical finish from IPL 2022 here.

# 3 Superhuman diving catch against GT in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni's lightning-quick stumpings have in many ways led to his catches behind the stumps being underrated. Hence, when the 43-year-old dove full length to his right to dismiss Vijay Shankar against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, it came as a timely reminder for those concerned about his movement and agility at that age.

Shankar drove loosely against a gentle outswinger from Daryll Mitchell only to find Dhoni flinging himself to his right and plucking the ball, much to the delight of fans at the Chepauk Stadium.

Despite earning massive praise from fans and experts, Dhoni, in a recent interview with JioStar, dismissed the catch as a 'fluke'.

"It's a fluke. If you closely monitor it, it feels like a sack of rice falling from the back of a truck. The whole thing is if we can reach with two hands, I've always been a fan of trying to take catches with two hands, and it helps. So it always feels good if you can contribute like this. But I'm not somebody who you would see dive around a lot or to take those, you know, great catches, one-handed great catches," he said.

Nevertheless, it is worthwhile watching the sensational catch from Dhoni once again through this link.

# 4 Captaincy brilliance sends Rohit Sharma packing IPL 2023

MS Dhoni - The Finisher, wicketkeeper or captain? Picking the best between them often has fans in a conundrum, considering his brilliance in all three departments over the years. We have seen the finishing against MI and the wicketkeeping skills previously and now it is time to relive a captaincy move after Dhoni turned 40.

In another high-octane CSK-MI clash during IPL 2023, Dhoni remained as cool as ever as captain behind the stumps. With MI two early wickets down, Dhoni came up to the stumps for skipper Rohit Sharma with Deepak Chahar operating.

The move immediately paid dividends as Rohit attempted a funky lap shot behind the wicketkeeper, only to get the timing wrong and be caught at the gully region for a three-ball duck.

CSK eventually won the game convincingly in the 18th over by six wickets en route to their fifth IPL title.

Here is the link to Rohit Sharma's dismissal, courtesy of MS Dhoni's genius as skipper.

# 5 Wicketkeeping wizardry to dismiss the dangerous Gill in IPL 2023 final

Finally, we are back to the 'Lightning' version of MS Dhoni behind the wicket in the IPL 2023 final against GT. With Shubman Gill in the form of his life, having scored over 800 runs heading into the summit clash, CSK had to remove the dangerman early.

Having been dropped early in his innings, the stylish right-hander moved to 39 off 19 deliveries and looked ominous for another big score. However, Dhoni had other ideas as he pulled off another stunning stumping in a matter of microseconds to send Gill packing off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

You can watch Dhoni's wizardry behind the stumps in a big final in this clip.

