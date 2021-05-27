5 U-23 all-rounders who might need to move to a different IPL team to unlock their potential

It's no secret that the Indian cricket team has struggled to find quality white-ball all-rounders over the last few years.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) production factory seems to have stalled a bit as far as all-rounders go, even though players like Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia have earned national call-ups after their performances in the tournament.

It might be prudent for IPL teams to focus on grooming the next generation of players who can contribute in both departments. These five players might need to move to a different side for the 2022 edition to truly unlock their immense potential.

#5 Shivam Mavi - part of KKR in the IPL

Shivam Mavi

This is a tough choice, for more than one reason. Shivam Mavi hasn't done enough with the bat so far to be called an all-rounder, while the Kolkata Knight Riders have backed him through thick and thin as well.

But it could be argued that Mavi needs to move to a franchise where he's given much more responsibility. Moreover, the 22-year-old was listed as an all-rounder in the IPL auction, and has showed glimpses of his ability with the bat in domestic cricket. Chances won't come easy in a middle order that features experienced professionals like Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

Mavi has been used in the powerplay for most of his time in the KKR playing XI, and he might need to bowl at different stages of the innings to truly develop. KKR have certainly played a massive role in his development, but he may need a different franchise for India to consider him as an all-round option for the future.

#4 Anukul Roy - part of MI in the IPL

Anukul Roy

A consistent performer in domestic cricket for Jharkhand, Anukul Roy has warmed the bench for the Mumbai Indians since 2017. Signed after his exploits in the U19 World Cup, in which he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker, the left-arm spinning all-rounder has bowled only two overs for the franchise over the course of almost five seasons.

Anukul is behind Krunal Pandya in the pecking order, with MI unlikely to field two left-arm spinners in the playing XI. But the 22-year-old has still found a way to contribute to his team by taking superb catches in the field.

Anukul is too talented to be on the bench of an IPL team and deserves an opportunity to show his obvious ability in all departments. His bowling has always been excellent in domestic cricket, and he played a couple of match-winning innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Anukul needs an IPL franchise which can afford him a consistent run of games in the playing XI.

#3 Abhishek Sharma - part of SRH in the IPL

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma's IPL debut, for the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) in the 2018 IPL, was nothing short of extraordinary. He scored 46 runs off just 19 balls, impressing all with his impeccable timing and fearless strokeplay.

But since then, it's tough to remember even one IPL match where he's made a similar contribution. Abhishek has been in and out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI over the last couple of years, with the captain often trusting Shahbaz Nadeem to be the second spinner ahead of him.

The 20-year-old has let himself down a bit in an SRH middle order that has struggled to back up the top three, often carelessly throwing his wicket away and never really attempting to spend significant time in the middle. Abhishek might need a team which gives him a fixed role and confidence over his place in the side.

#2 Abdul Samad - part of SRH in the IPL

Abdul Samad

One of the most prodigious talents to emerge in Indian cricket recently, Abdul Samad has made waves for his incredible six-hitting ability and fearlessness. But at SRH, he has batted in the lower-middle order, too low to actually make an impact.

Samad has perhaps been pigeonholed as a six-hitter by SRH, who haven't moved him up the order even when those above him have consistently failed to deliver. The 19-year-old hasn't bowled much either, although he managed to defend 28 runs in the last over of a game against the Chennai Super Kings.

When he's been fit, Samad has been part of the SRH playing XI. They've helped him make a name for himself, but that might be as much as they can help him grow. The Jammu & Kashmir all-rounder could seek out greener pastures ahead of the next IPL season.

#1 Washington Sundar - part of RCB in the IPL

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar had his IPL breakthrough with the Rising Pune Supergiant, after which he became a staple of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Well, until the 2021 season, in which he was dropped from the playing XI.

Sundar is a key component of India's T20I team, but he hasn't found the same success with RCB. With Kohli reluctant to use him in the powerplay and against right-handers in the middle overs, he's been resigned to only a couple of overs in each game.

Sundar's batting hasn't accustomed itself to the T20 format yet, even though RCB have tried him in a variety of positions. The 21-year-old might be able to flourish to a greater extent at a franchise which places more emphasis on spinners.