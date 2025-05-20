5 uncapped Indian batters who have scored more runs than Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 ft. Ayush Mhatre

Rishabh Pant’s performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have been abysmal, to say the least. He grabbed the most attention at the mega auction when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped him in for a record sum of ₹27 crore, making him the costliest player ever.

Ad

After the tag was levied upon him, followed by LSG handing him over the captaincy duties, cricket experts, fans, and the team management had high expectations from the wicketkeeper-batter. However, Pant failed to make a mark not only as a captain but also as a player.

Having batted in 11 innings of the 12 games played, Pant has managed only 135 runs, with just one half-century from these outings. His top score this season has been a 63-run knock, with the LSG skipper being dismissed cheaply in almost every other game.

Ad

Trending

His average and strike rate read as low as 12.27 and 100, respectively, and he’s managed to hit just 12 fours and six maximums. Even with Pant being one of the senior international players in the league, this season saw several uncapped players, especially Indians, perform better than him.

That said, here’s looking at five uncapped Indian players who have scored more runs than Rishabh Pant this season:

#5 Naman Dhir

Mumbai Indians’ middle-order batter Namad Dhir too has done better than Rishabh Pant this season. Having batted in just eight innings out of the 12 matches that he’s played, Dhir has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 172.34 and an average of 32.40, with his highest so far being a 46-run knock.

Ad

With MI boasting a strong top and middle-order, Dhir hasn’t gotten many opportunities to take the field with the bat. However, he’s proved his worth almost every time he's gotten a chance.

#4 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals roped in Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the mega auction, making him the youngest player ever purchased by a team at 13. He also became the youngest ever to play in the IPL when he made his debut this season, replacing an injured Sanju Samson in the playing XI.

Ad

He soon became a regular, even after Samson returned after recovering from his injury. Suryavanshi’s partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal have been top-notch, and the 14-year-old also racked up his maiden century during a game against GT.

In his first six games of the IPL, the RR opener amassed 195 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 219.10, including his best figures of 101. Notably, Suryavanshi has hit 14 fours and 20 sixes in these games.

Ad

Ashutosh Sharma found a new home at IPL this season when Delhi Capitals (DC) bought him for ₹3.80 crore at the mega auction. He had done well for Punjab Kings (PBKS), his former team, in the previous editions of the tournament, and as a result, the DC management showed interest in him.

While DC’s journey this year has been topsy-turvy, with the team starting their campaign with four consecutive wins and then incurring a series of losses, Ashutosh has managed to help the team win games in crunch situations.

Ad

Thanks to his knocks, we have witnessed DC play some thrilling encounters. From eight innings of 11 matches, Ashutosh Sharma has 186 runs, with his best knock this season being an unbeaten 66.

#2 Ayush Mhatre

Chennai Super Kings roped in Ayush Mhatre in the middle of the IPL 2025 as their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement. He took up the role of an opener for CSK after Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, forcing CSK to appoint a new captain in MS Dhoni.

Ad

The 17-year-old emerged as a sensation in the tournament and made the most of the opportunities that were handed to him. He has scored 202 runs from six outings so far, and has one more game in hand as CSK face Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league stage game.

Mhatre’s best came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he notched up a brilliant 94, falling just short of a well-deserved century. Mhatre’s shots against the pacers have been something to look out for whenever he walks out to bat.

Ad

#1 Ayush Badoni

Last but not least, another player who makes it to this list is Pant’s LSG teammate Ayush Badoni, who is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer for the franchise. Badoni has appeared in all 12 matches for LSG this season so far and batted in 11 of them.

In these games, the 25-year-old has notched up 329 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 148.19, with his best being a 74-run knock. He has two fifties under his belt, one more than his skipper Pant, and has notched up 27 fours and 14 sixes.

Badoni was among the players who were retained by the franchise before the auction, and the youngster proved why he was the right choice for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More