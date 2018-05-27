IPL 2018: Top 5 Underrated Players this year

The tournament has seen an array of spectacular players, some have been appreciated enough and some not.

Gokul Nair TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 16:04 IST

IPL has been a visual treat so far

Success in a tournament such as the Indian Premier League comes from a blend of experience, youth, and form. The contributions made by every member plays a role eventually no matter how small they seem to be.

This year's edition of the Indian Premier League has seen several swashbuckling batsmen, bowlers on a rampage and electric fielding display. But there are some, who have been hiding behind all this and making immense contributions for their sides.

These set of players have not been under the spotlight as expected despite performing well for their respective franchises. While the talks around town have been for the orange and purple cap contenders, these soldiers have continued to plough throughout the tournament.

Here's a look at five such players who have done the task for their teams.

#5 Shreyas Gopal

Gopal was prolific in his maiden campaign for the Royals

The former Mumbai Indians leg-spinner made most of his time with the mentor of his new side, Shane Warne this season. The legendary spinner's guidance was evidently seen as Gopal proceeded to pick up 11 wickets in the 11 games he played.

Gopal gelled well alongside his Karnataka team-mate Krishnappa Gowtham as the spin twins managed to perform above expectation and often carried the brunt of the side's lackluster pace attack.

The spinner had his best season with the IPL and also succeeded in keeping his economy rate under check by just conceding over 7.5 runs an over.

To cap all of that, he also managed to bowl arguably the spell of the tournament in a must-win clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore with figures of 4-16 that helped them seal the playoff berth.