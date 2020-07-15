5 unluckiest Indian cricketers in the last decade

In the cricket-crazy country that is India, the competition for spots in the national team is incredibly fierce. With millions of people vying for just 11 spots, various cricketers are bound to face disappointments along the way.

With this fact in mind, former India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid even devised a system where the players in the youth teams are rotated for each series, with a given set of young cricketers getting only 3-4 chances to make a name for themselves. He also brought in a rule which stated that a player would only be allowed to play in one U-19 World Cup.

With these cut-throat rules present even at the junior level, it comes as no surprise that the senior team offers very few chances for aspiring cricketers to fix their spots in the playing XI. In the process, many talented players have found themselves left by the wayside, hard done by on various occasions.

In this article, we take a look at India's 5 most unlucky cricketers of the last decade.

#5 Karun Nair

Karun Nair became the 2nd Indian to score a Test triple ton

Indian middle-order batsman Karun Nair scored a Test triple century against England in 2016, but has played only three games since.

Owing to the return of the injured Ajinkya Rahane and India's desire to play five bowlers, Nair found himself out of the Test setup despite becoming only the second Indian to score a triple ton in the longest format of the game.

“I played four innings probably in the Australia series, and I think any batsman could get a start and get out in two innings and could have two failures. But to be out of the team after that and not get a chance after that is just unfortunate," the 28-year-old said.

With Hanuma Vihari performing decently whenever he has gotten a chance and Ravindra Jadeja often used at No. 6, the doors aren't exactly open for the Karnataka batsman to make a return, although he has even scored a triple ton in the Ranji Trophy final.