5 veteran Indian players in IPL 2023 with the best hairstyle

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its halfway point as the teams battle it out for places in the points table to ensure playoff qualification and possibly a top-two finish. The top-seeded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) are separated by just a three-game difference.

While the action on the field is full of ebbs and flows, tense finishes, and masterful individual performances, the fan following for the players and their brand extends beyond the field of play.

The most renowned Indian cricketers are style icons providing fans with toing moments thanks to their unique fashion sense. Their popularity is often also achieved by toing fans through their style quotients and lifestyles that have made them models.

Among the various fashionable features, one which has wowed fans around the country has been cricketers sporting different hairstyles to build their brand and garner popularity among fans. The wow factor derived from cricketers slaying unique hairstyles has increased their popularity and brand value among fans.

IPL 2023 has seen many Indian cricketers toing fans on social media and the playing field by sporting unique hairstyles during the tournament.

Here, we look at the five veteran Indian players with the best hairstyles in IPL 2023.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been a style icon over the years.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular Indian cricketer on social media. His style quotient has gone hand-in-hand with his game in toing fans and increasing his popularity.

The former Indian skipper has sported numerous hairstyles over the years, garnering plenty of attention on social media and increasing his reach and brand value.

Ahead of the IPL season, Kohli was seen flaunting a new hairstyle and shared the hairdo on his Instagram page by thanking his stylist, Aalim Hakim.

Aalim Hakim then shared a photo of King Kohli's new #stay toing look on his social media.

The hairstyle with a side fade haircut immediately became a talking point among fans, with many proclaiming the champion batter as the first to sport it.

The new hairstyle has brought Kohli good fortune on the field, with the ace batsman scoring 333 runs at an average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 142.31.

Despite his impressive performances, RCB are precariously placed in the fifth spot in the points table with four wins from eight matches.

2. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has wowed fans with unique hairstyles over the years.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has always been among the biggest star attractions in the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman has only been seen playing competitive cricket in the IPL since he retired from international cricket in 2019.

With the chances of the ongoing IPL being his swansong, fans across the country have packed the stadiums with CSK and Dhoni Jerseys to show their affection and support for one of the most successful captains.

CSK matches in the IPL have seen the crowds go ballistic, cheering for MSD with the knowledge that every passing match could be the last bit of Dhoni on a cricketing field.

Over the years, Dhoni has also provided toing moments for fans by sporting different hairstyles to complement his unmatched finishing and captaincy skills.

Fans have been toing over MSD's bulky and muscular physique this IPL, along with his dense hair and blonde tone. While the 41-year-old did not experiment much with his hairstyle this time, the blonde-toned hair with a simple side part had fans toing over Dhoni's look. He has sported long hair, a bald look, and a mohawk hairstyle in the years gone by.

Dhoni's captaincy continues to be of the highest level as he has led CSK to the top of the points table at the halfway mark of the tournament with five wins from seven matches.

3. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has experimented with different hairstyles over the years.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya has been notoriously famous for his unique hairstyles in the years gone by. The all-rounder led GT to the IPL title last season in the franchise's debut season.

Hardik has always been one to try out different hairstyles like long spikes, highlighted hair, half-head haircut, and buzz haircut, and has even gone bald without any inhibitions to sport it. His varied hairstyles have provided toing moments for fans who often look forward to Pandya's new hairstyles.

Hardik hasn't experimented much in this IPL and has been seen sporting a side-fade quiff hairstyle that has fit him well.

The Titans, led by Pandya's astute leadership, have started well by winning five of their first seven games.

4. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was among the first Indian cricketers to sport a bald hairstyle.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan was among the first Indian cricketers to sport a bald hairstyle. The hairstyle fit his personality and style of play, making him one of the most nonchalant cricketers in India.

In one of the toing moments of this IPL, Dhawan is seen flaunting a bald head with lines to the back of his head, making him look super cool and bringing in a wow factor for fans across the country.

The veteran left-hander started the tournament in red-hot form, scoring 233 runs at an average of 116.50 and a strike rate of 146.54 in four matches.

However, the dashing opener has missed the next three matches due to injury. Despite Dhawan's absence, PBKS have remained in playoff contention with four wins in seven games.

5. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma sports a stylish hairstyle for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma isn't known to be a hairstyle buff, yet his simplistic hairstyle complemented by a beard makes him one of the most likable cricketers.

For this year's IPL, Rohit is seen sporting a pompadour hairstyle with a good beard volume that has become quite popular thanks to his simplistic nature.

Rohit has been in poor form this season, scoring 181 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.86. His dicey form has the Mumbai Indians languishing at eight in the points table.

Poll : 0 votes