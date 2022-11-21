5 wicket-keepers KKR can target in the upcoming IPL auction

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Kolkata Knight Riders struggled in the last edition of the tournament. Their lack of consistency was a worrying sign for management. Despite having talent, they failed to deliver on a daily basis.

Coming to their cricket, of the several departments in the team, one big area of concern was the wicket-keeping position. The two chosen players - Sam Billings and Sheldon Jackson - were unable to show their worth to be elected as a first-choice keeper. Both players have been released ahead of the next edition

There is a mini-auction ahead where KKR will be keen to add a solid wicket-keeper to their ranks. As of now, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, formerly of Gujarat Titans, is the only wicket-keeper in the squad.

On that note, here are five keepers KKR can target in the auction.

1) Ben McDermott

Australian wicket-keeper Ben McDermott plays for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. He is an incredibly hard hitter. The right-handed batter notched up 577 runs in BBL from 13 games with a strike rate of 153.87.

He has been a top keeper in BBL over the last two seasons and is renowned as a big hitter. He could be a smart buy for KKR.

Ben McDermott

2) Phil Salt

The Englishman got his chance for England at the World Cup after an injury to Dawid Malan. He is a courageous stroke-maker who bats at the top of the order and can also keep wickets.

He has notched up 245 runs in 13 T20 internationals at an incredible strike rate of 161.2. He has also registered 671 runs in 30 games in the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers at a strike rate of 146.51.

He can bat at one down or two down as well and could add good impetus early in the innings for KKR.

Philip Salt

3) Srikar Bharat

Bharat broke through in the IPL after a brilliant stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Picked by the Delhi Daredevils, he was unable to replicate his form.

He scored 184 runs in four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, including a century. Bharat could prove to be a shrewd signing, as he would fill in as an Indian quota player, leaving KKR with the opportunity to buy foreign players in other departments.

As of now, KKR has ₹7.05 crores in their purse and three foreign slots to fill in their team.

Srikar Bharat

4) Narayan Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan is having an incredible run in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has amassed 799 runs in six matches, including a double hundred. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings setup for several years.

With opportunities proving hard to come by, both parties have parted ways ahead of the new edition of the Indian Premier League. He could be a smart buy for KKR.

Narayan Jagadeesan

5) Arun Karthik

A veteran in the game, Arun Karthik has played for RCB and CSK in the past. He also had a successful outing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he registered 293 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 127.39.

He has done well in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy as well, notching up 251 runs in four games for Puducherry. His experience could come in handy to develop the young Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Arun Karthik

KKR's limited purse strength will stop them from spending lavish amounts on players. They will have to be smart with their buys and new coach Chandrakanth Pandit will be eager to add some fresh faces to the squad. The auction is set to be held on December 23.

