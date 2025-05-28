5 world events that hadn't occurred when Rishabh Pant last scored an IPL hundred

Rishabh Pant smashed his second IPL century on May 27, 2025. Playing for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Pant aggregated 118 runs off 61 deliveries. The southpaw smashed 11 fours and eight sixes to entertain the fans at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.
Incidentally, Rishabh Pant's second IPL hundred ended in a losing cause just like his maiden IPL ton. His first IPL century came for the Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2018 season. Pant scored 128 runs off 63 deliveries in that game played on May 10, 2018.
More than seven years have passed since that inning. In this listicle now, we will look at the five world events that had not happened when Rishabh Pant last scored an IPL hundred.
#1 England had never won an ODI World Cup
England have a rich history of cricket. However, they had never won an ODI World Cup until 2019, despite participating in every edition of the mega event right from 1975. England's maiden ODI World Cup win came on their home soil in 2019.
Pant scored his maiden IPL hundred in 2018. The left-handed batter made his ODI World Cup debut in 2019, the year England became the world champions.
#2 The COVID pandemic had not happened
The COVID pandemic shook the entire world in the year 2020. All nations had to impose a lockdown because of the pandemic. Even the IPL happened outside India, behind closed doors in 2020.
Rishabh Pant's first IPL hundred had come two years before the pandemic hit the world. That match between Delhi and Hyderabad happened at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 10, 2018.
#3 Test cricket jerseys did not have number and name of player at the back
Test cricket is the purest format of the sport. Before the ICC introduced the World Test Championship in 2019, the teams played Test matches without the players' name or their jersey numbers on the back of the jerseys.
However, after the WTC's inception, all teams have decided to adopt the modern approach of having a name and number on the back of the jerseys. Even the sponsor's visibility has increased.
#4 Uttar Pradesh did not have any IPL team
Uttar Pradesh has been a major hub of cricket in India. Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Uttar Pradesh-based Lucknow Super Giants team in IPL 2025. However, Uttar Pradesh did not have an IPL team when Pant scored his century in 2018.
LSG team entered the IPL in 2022 along with the Gujarat Titans. However, Gujarat previously had a team named Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017.
#5 5G Technology was not available commercially
5G Technology of the internet is quite common in the world at the moment. However, this facility was not available when Rishabh Pant had smashed his maiden IPL century.
5G was available commercially in 2019, and in India, the services were commercially available from October 2022 onwards. The 5G revolution has taken over India now, and the nation is home to thousands of 5G users.
