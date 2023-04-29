5 young IPL 2023 players with the most Toing hairstyle

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is up and running in its usual grand festive manner. As the tournament's tagline suggests 'Where talent meets opportunity', the ongoing edition has also brought a lot of young talent to the surface, who are waiting to toing the fans all over the globe.

In modern day sport, cricketers are more than just athletes. While it is their on-field exploits that earn them their recognition, they also have to simultaneously present themselves as a brand, whether it be through trendy looks or social media presence.

Additionally, major cricketers earn a major chunk of their revenue through endorsements, who want their ambassadors to look at their best possible selves in order to spruce up their respective products. In that sense, having an up-to-date hairstyle becomes pertinent, and it is something that cricketers, especially youngsters, take seriously.

Over the years, we have seen top players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya make regular appearances to their hairstylists’. The youngsters too seemingly have made a trip before heading over to the 2023 IPL to sport it.

We have seen some iconic hair-dos in the sport as well as the competition in the past and the 2023 edition is no different, with the coming generation of Indian players leading the list.

1. Ayush Badoni

The hot-shot youngster made his IPL debut in 2022 and had a landmark first season. He still continues to be an integral member of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in the lower middle-order.

Being one of the youngest members of the KL Rahul-led side, Badoni sports a trendy fade cut that has been the talk of the town. He personifies and encompasses the modern day and pulls off his own take on the #YehTohBadaToingHai hairstyle in a wow fashion.

2. Yash Dhull

The U-19 World Cup winning captain had to wait for his chance after being roped in by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the 2022 mega-auction. He has not quite set the league on fire in his maiden set of appearances, but has marked his presence with quite the trendy cut.

He embodies youth with his clean-cut appearance and his #YehTohBadaToingHai hairstyle suggests he is pencilled in for a promising career on and off the field.

3. Suyash Sharma

The young leg-spinner has arguably been the find of IPL 2023 so far. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sought his services despite him not even having played a domestic game in his career.

His long hair, almost mullet-like and head band brands him apart from the rest in a significant manner. While he does have several tricks up his sleeve in terms of bowling variations, he does seem to hold some other tricks as to maintaining his hair in India's cruel summers.

4. Umran Malik

The Indian speedster is having a quiet IPL season, but he has already been earmarked for success with his franchise as well as international cricket. Cruising through the wind at neck-breaking speed during his run-up, Malik has the hairstyle to match his personality as a tearaway speed bowler.

The spiky straight #YehTohBadaToingHai hair, along with the ever-present fade along the sides make him a menace to look at, and obviously to face as well.

5. Shubman Gill

The talented batter is the flag-bearer for Indian cricket and will only rise in stature upon the impending transition. He has already established himself as an all-format player and his brand value is also increasing in proportion.

Slowly making a constant feature in terms of endorsements and such, Gill has a timeless hairstyle that bodes well. He has had a history of unique hairdos, especially his mixed-dye look from when he first thrust into the scene in the form of the U-19 World Cup in 2018.

Who do you think has the most trendy hairstyle in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think. #StayToing #SportIt

