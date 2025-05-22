5 IPL 2025 stars who were not born when England and Zimbabwe last played a Test match ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

England and Zimbabwe are playing a Test match against each other for the first time since 2003. The one-off four-day match begun on May 22 at Trent Bridge, with England dominating with the bat in the first session.

Ben Stokes and Craig Ervine walked out for the toss in Nottingham, marking the first time after 8,020 days that England and Zimbabwe met in a Test. A lot of things have changed in the last 22 years.

In fact, some players, who were not born in 2003 have become IPL stars now. Here's a list of five such young IPL players.

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi wasn't born when Zimbabwe played their last Test against England

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has grabbed headlines with his magnificent batting performances in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old opener from Bihar smashed his maiden IPL ton while playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

In the last game against the Chennai Super Kings, Suryavanshi hit a match-winning half-century. It's pertinent to note that the young RR opener was born on March 27, 2011, which is almost eight years after the last Test between England and Zimbabwe.

#2 Ayush Mhatre wasn't born when Zimbabwe played their last Test against England

Ayush Mhatre remained unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, but the Chennai Super Kings roped him in as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad midway during the season. Mhatre impressed straightaway by playing some quickfire knocks at the top of the order for the Yellow Army.

The youngster was born on July 16, 2007, and was named the captain of the Indian U-19 squad for the upcoming England tour. It will be exciting to see how Mhatre performs as a captain.

#3 Noor Ahmad

Another current Chennai Super Kings player to feature on the list is Noor Ahmad. The left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan was born on January 3, 2005 in Khost. Noor is 20 years and 139 days old at the time of writing.

While Mhatre and Vaibhav are yet to play international cricket at the senior level, Noor has played 13 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Afghanistan. Looking at his performances, it shouldn't be a surprise if Noor makes his Test debut soon.

#4 Shaik Rasheed

Chennai Super Kings are known for signing experienced players, but this year, the Yellow Army have invested in young talents. They have one more youngster in their squad who was born after the last Test between England and Zimbabwe: Shaik Rasheed.

The former India U-19 star was born on September 24, 2004 in Guntur. He will turn 21 later this year. Rasheed has scored 71 runs in five matches this season, with a best score of 27.

#5 Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Angkrish Raghuvanshi came into the limelight last year when he hit a quickfire half-ton for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag. KKR offered another contract to the 20-year-old batter for the 2025 season.

Raghuvanshi was born on June 5, 2004 in Delhi and has been a part of the India U-19 squad. Talking about his IPL career, Raghuvanshi has aggregated 449 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of 148.67.

