6 Batsmen who have scored a century for two IPL franchises

Vinay Chhabria

AB de Villiers has scored an IPL ton for both the franchises he has played for - Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils

The Indian Premier League has seen many big players swap teams in its 11-year-old history. While players like Virat Kohli, Shaun Marsh, Lasith Malinga and Sachin Tendulkar have represented only one franchise in their entire IPL career, a good number of cricketers went on to represent multiple teams. The player auction and trade window before every season opens a mountain of possibilities for changes in the sides.

While some players have made their old franchise regret by playing better for their new franchise, there have been only a handful of players who have scored a century for multiple franchises.

A century is considered a big milestone in T20 cricket and six batsmen in the entire league have been able to achieve that milestone playing for 2 franchises-

#6 Chris Gayle - Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle was the most feared batsman in the RCB batting line-up

Midway through IPL 2011, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed the Jamaican Chris Gayle as a replacement for the injured Dirk Nannes.

Gayle proved to be an instant hit for the franchise; the big man ended up winning the Orange Cap that season. He led RCB to the grand finale of the season but they failed to win the title.

Gayle smashed 5 centuries donning the red jersey with a majority of them coming at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His poor form and inability to provide fiery starts to the Bangalore franchise led to his release from the franchise in the auctions of 2018.

Kings XI Punjab picked up the Big Jamaican at the IPL Player Auction 2018 at his base price of 2 crores. Gayle made a statement to his former franchise by scoring a 104 against the best bowling unit of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Gayle could not repeat his magic as his team failed to make past the league stage.

Gayle's 100 helped KXIP maintain a 100 percent record at Mohali

