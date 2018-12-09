×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 deserving Indian players who are yet to play in the IPL

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    09 Dec 2018, 16:54 IST

Lad has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2015
Lad
has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2015

The Indian Premier League is one of the most competitive tournaments in the world. Owing to its humongous fan following, a good performance in IPL can make a player an instant star. 

IPL has always been a breeding ground for young and budding cricketers from all around the world.  However, the Indian players have been the biggest beneficiaries of the cash-rich league. While earning big bucks is always a plus for these players, the amount of exposure and experience of playing with international cricketers is what makes playing in the IPL special. 

Moreover, a lot of these players, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to name a few, got selected in the national side on the virtue of their IPL performances. But unfortunately, all domestic players haven't been that lucky. 

Despite years of hard work and consistent performances in the domestic circuit, there are quite a few players who have missed out on playing in the IPL. While some of these players are picked up at the auction by the teams but did not get a game, others have been avoided in the auction for years. 

We will look at 6 such unlucky players who deserved to play in the IPL but haven't got a chance yet.

#6 Rajneesh Gurbani

Gurbani appealing for a wicket
Gurbani appealing for a wicket

Rajneesh Gurbani came into limelight with a sensational Ranji season for Vidarbha in 2017-2018. Gurbani took 39 scalps in 6 matches, including a hat-trick in the finals and was instrumental in Vidarbha's maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Unfortunately, his stupendous show in the Ranji Trophy wasn't enough to earn him a place in the IPL. Gurbani went unsold at the 2018 auction. However, the medium pacer continued the good work and has become a regular in the India A side and recently played against New Zealand A. 

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Navdeep Saini Siddhesh Lad
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
5 Indian players who should be protected during IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 8 players who could skip next season to prepare...
RELATED STORY
List of Indian players who have played for 5 or more IPL...
RELATED STORY
3 best trades in IPL history
RELATED STORY
9 Indian players who have played for both Mumbai Indians...
RELATED STORY
4 superstars without whom IPL would never be the same
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most sixes in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who have never played for their...
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 biggest finds of the IPL who went on to represent India
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us