6 deserving Indian players who are yet to play in the IPL

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.25K // 09 Dec 2018, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lad has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2015

The Indian Premier League is one of the most competitive tournaments in the world. Owing to its humongous fan following, a good performance in IPL can make a player an instant star.

IPL has always been a breeding ground for young and budding cricketers from all around the world. However, the Indian players have been the biggest beneficiaries of the cash-rich league. While earning big bucks is always a plus for these players, the amount of exposure and experience of playing with international cricketers is what makes playing in the IPL special.

Moreover, a lot of these players, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant to name a few, got selected in the national side on the virtue of their IPL performances. But unfortunately, all domestic players haven't been that lucky.

Despite years of hard work and consistent performances in the domestic circuit, there are quite a few players who have missed out on playing in the IPL. While some of these players are picked up at the auction by the teams but did not get a game, others have been avoided in the auction for years.

We will look at 6 such unlucky players who deserved to play in the IPL but haven't got a chance yet.

#6 Rajneesh Gurbani

Gurbani appealing for a wicket

Rajneesh Gurbani came into limelight with a sensational Ranji season for Vidarbha in 2017-2018. Gurbani took 39 scalps in 6 matches, including a hat-trick in the finals and was instrumental in Vidarbha's maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Unfortunately, his stupendous show in the Ranji Trophy wasn't enough to earn him a place in the IPL. Gurbani went unsold at the 2018 auction. However, the medium pacer continued the good work and has become a regular in the India A side and recently played against New Zealand A.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement