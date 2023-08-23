6 former MI players who are playing the US Masters T10 League 2023 ft. Harbhajan Singh & Corey Anderson

The US Masters T10 League is a new step in making the game of cricket more popular and accessible to the fans in USA. The exposure of the game has certainly risen in the United States, especially with some of the international games happening in Lauderhill, Florida.

The inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) was also a success and that has paved the road for the progress of the US Masters T10. A number of former star players from around the globe have participated in this league, with some having represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL in the past.

On that note, let's take a look at six such players:

#6 Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha is representing the Texas Chargers in the US Masters T10. Having already won the IPL with the Deccan Charges in 2009, Ojha also played a crucial role in MI's success.

He won two titles with the Mumbai Indians in 2013 and 2015 and formed a successful bowling partnership with another former spinner Harbhajan Singh. He is yet to play a game for the Texas Chargers.

#5 Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson was the big-money signing that MI had bagged in 2014 after his exploits with New Zealand on the international stage. While he couldn't really stamp his authority with consistency in the IPL, the all-rounder is remembered for his heroic 95* that helped Mumbai qualify for the playoffs in a miraculous fashion back in 2014.

Anderson plays for Morrisville Unity in the US Masters T10 and has played two games so far in which he has scored 21 runs.

#4 Dwayne Smith

One can argue that Dwayne Smith's evolution as a T20 opener began with his time at MI. Arriving as a replacement for Mitchell Johnson in 2012, Smith went on to become a consistent run-scorer for MI the season later and played a massive role in their maiden IPL triumph.

It also gave him the opportunity to open the innings for West Indies with Chris Gayle in the 2014 T20 World Cup. He has played just one innings for Atalanta Riders so far in US Masters T10 in which he has scored 34 runs.

#3 Parthiv Patel

Arguably one of the most underrated players to have played for MI, Parthiv Patel was a consistent opener for the five-time IPL champions from 2015 to 2017. He too like Ojha won two titles with them.

Patel opens the batting for Morsville Unity with Gayle but hasn't quite been able to set the stage ablaze so far. In two games, he has scores of 3 and 7.

#2 Lendl Simmons

Arguably the most valuable overseas player for MI after Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons was the crisis man for them.

From 2014 to 2017, Simmons ensured that he provided solid starts to the IPL franchise, playing a vital role alongside Parthiv Patel at the top. He too won a couple of IPL titles.

Simmons is playing with Dwayne Smith for the Atalanta Riders and has batted once so far with 21 runs to his name.

#1 Harbhajan Singh

A true veteran for the Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh has represented the franchise for ten seasons, winning three titles with them. He was the go-to bowler for Sachin Tendulkar and then Rohit Sharma and had that big-match temperament.

Harbhajan also led MI to Champions League glory in 2011, proving his leadership at a time when the team was crippled with injuries. He is representing Morrisville Unity in the US Masters T10 and has bowled just a couple of overs so far with figures of 1/11.