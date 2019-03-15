×
7 Elite cricketers with a ton for 2 IPL franchises

Hariprashad RK
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
201   //    15 Mar 2019, 20:47 IST

IPL- The mother of all domestic T20 Leagues in the world
IPL- The mother of all domestic T20 Leagues in the world

As the Indian team say adieu to their international duty until ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we move on to Indian cricket's biggest summer carnival- 12th edition of Indian Premier League.

Though the entire nation is in sorrow state after a heart-breaking series loss against Australia (first home series defeat since losing to South Africa 2-3 in 2015), the mood is said to change as we are just 8 days away from a new season of IPL.

Considering the player's workload before World Cup and security issues due to Indian Parliamentary elections, BCCI as planned to commence IPL in advance on 23rd March 2019, earlier than routine schedule.

In 11 seasons of IPL, a total of 52 centuries has been scored by various franchise players. But then, we are about to witness a list of elite cricketers who have scored centuries for 2 different franchises:

#7 Adam Gilchrist (DC, KXIP)

Adam Gilchrist- The 'Gilly' behind the wicket
Adam Gilchrist- The 'Gilly' behind the wicket

When anyone thinks of a better wicket-keeper than MS Dhoni, the spontaneous answer would be Adam Gilchrist. The former Australian cricketer was always a live-wire behind the wicket and destroyed many opponents with his aggressive brand of batting across formats.

Gilchrist was the captain of the successful Deccan Chargers team which won the title in the second edition. After his move to Punjab in 2011, Gilchrist scored a riveting century against Royal Challengers at Dharamsala and became the first player in IPL to score centuries for 2 different franchises.

#6 Virender Sehwag (DD, KXIP)

Virender Sehwag- Former Indian Captain
Virender Sehwag- Former Indian Captain

Virender Sehwag was termed as the first Indian cricketer to excel with aggressive brand of cricket. Be it in any format of the game, against any opposition, the star batsman's mindset would be to score boundaries and dominate the opposition even in bowler-friendly conditions.

Sehwag is the only Indian cricketer to feature in this list. With centuries for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kings XI Punjab, Sehwag became a part of these elite cricketers in 2014.

Recently, Sehwag decided to step down from the post of 'Mentor' of KXIP after guiding the team for previous three seasons.

