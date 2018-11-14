7 most successful teams in the history of the world's top T20 leagues

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo

One of the most important changes the gentleman's game has undergone in the 21st century is the introduction of T20 cricket. Although Test Cricket remains the ultimate format of the game (and will probably remain so forever), T20 has taken the game to every corner of the globe.

Packaged with glitz, glamour, thrill and quality cricket, several domestic leagues were started around the world to usher in the T20 euphoria.

Almost all cricket playing nations have their own domestic T20 leagues now. Even countries like Canada and Afghanistan have started their own leagues, and several stars have graced those tournaments with their presence.

Among the several T20 leagues around the world, seven have attained immense popularity among the fans. Let us look at the most successful teams in the history of those seven popular domestic T20 leagues.

Chennai Super Kings (Indian Premier League)

Chennai Super Kings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008 amidst much fanfare, thanks to Team India's astonishing victory at the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 at South Africa.

The format attained immense popularity within a short span of time, as Indian fans embraced the brand new league with open arms. The tournament lived up to the expectations by providing quality cricket, and is now regarded as the Great Indian Summer Festival.

Almost every international cricket star descends in India every year (from March to May) to take part in this cricket carnival. The league has taken the game to almost every corner of the globe and is a proper celebration of cricket.

Though eight teams participated during the first editions of the league, it expanded to 10 in the fourth edition in 2011. A total of 13 franchises have played in the tournament over the last decade, with five of those being defunct now.

Among all those franchises, the Chennai Super Kings led by 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni is the most successful side with three titles, seven final appearances and nine playoffs (knockouts) appearances.

After missing out narrowly in the first edition to the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals and then to Royal Challengers in the next edition, CSK stamped their supremacy in 2010 when the league returned to India (in 2009 the IPL was held at South Africa due to the Indian General elections).

They defeated a strong Mumbai Indians side led by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar by 22 runs in a high-voltage final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

In the next season, Dhoni helped the team successfully defend their title, barely a month after he had led India to an emphatic ICC Cricket World Cup title.

A series of heartbreaks followed in the next four seasons (they lost thrice in the finals and once in the qualifiers), after which they were banned for the alleged involvement of their owners in a spot-fixing scandal. But coming back to the league after a two-year hiatus, they claimed the title in style, as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Wankhede Stadium by eight wickets to claim their third IPL title.

Although Mumbai Indians have the same number of titles as CSK, matching the consistency of the Yellow Army is just a dream for other franchises. The Super Kings are the undisputed Kings of the IPL!

Best finish: Winners - 2010, 2011 and 2018

