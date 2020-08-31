A member of IPL’s broadcasting team tests positive for COVID-19

Major concerns have been raised about the organisation of Indian Premier League (IPL) after reports have emerged that a member of the broadcast team has tested positive for coronavirus. The report comes days after the Chennai Super Kings reported 13 positive cases which included at least two players.

"STAR had asked the first lot of Indian crew members to reach the UAE from India on August 31, after reports of their COVID-19 tests, which were hurriedly done on Saturday on receiving instructions from the broadcaster. But one of them has tested positive and on getting this news the broadcaster immediately sent another instruction to all the personnel to defer their August 31 Emirates flight to the UAE," a reliable BCCI source reported.

A timely start has been thrown into doubt, with the schedule is still yet to be announced with only over two weeks to go. The source also revealed that STAR is now likely to wait and watch for further developments.

COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi are on the rise as IPL approaches closer

"Now, major changes could be effected in the IPL following a spate of positive COVID-19 test results of team personnel and now a crew member of the production team. One could also see changes in the opening game, which was likely to be played in Abu Dhabi, between champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up CSK. One big reason is that the number of positive Covid-19 cases are rising in Abu Dhabi, though initially Dubai and Sharjah were more affected," said the source.

The much-awaited schedule will also reveal the respective IPL venues for this year's edition. With the authorities keeping the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Emirates confidential, the BCCI is facing trouble over the finalization of these venues for IPL.

"But the authorities here don't release the numbers of positive cases separately for all seven emirates; the numbers released are collective for the entire UAE. So, one cannot exactly say which emirate is most affected based on number of cases. Nonetheless, Abu Dhabi seems to be most impacted as of now, as can be seen from the strict protocols put in place”, the source added.

The thirteenth edition of the IPL is anticipated to commence from the 19th of September but that looks a little unlikely given the current circumstances.