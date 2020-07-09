Aaron Finch willing to forego domestic commitments to play in IPL if Cricket Australia grants NOC

In a recent interview with Sportstar, Australian skipper Aaron Finch revealed that he is eager to play in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the condition that Cricket Australia (CA) grants him a no-objection certificate.

Aaron Finch further stated that he would be willing to miss his domestic commitments to play in the cash-rich league, should that situation arise.

“That isn’t really up to me. I have a contract in place in the IPL and I have a contract in place with Victoria. If Cricket Australia grants the Australian players an NOC (no-objection certificate), there is every chance that we will all be able to play the IPL,” Finch told Sportstar.

Finch also said that the team will continue preparing for the T20 World Cup until an official announcement cancelling the multi-national tournament is made.

“But it is out of my control. At this stage, we are still planning for a World Cup until the official announcement is made.”

On being asked his opinion on Test cricket, Aaron Finch said that cricket will be incomplete without the classic format. He cited the example of the England vs West Indies Test series, which became the first competition to begin after the lockdown.

“Test cricket is still the traditional form of cricket, so as long as cricket is being played, there will be Test cricket,” Aaron Finch said. “A good example of this is the first cricket being played post-lockdown is Test cricket in the UK. I am really looking forward to watching and seeing how it all unfolds.”

Aaron Finch, who holds the record for the highest individual score in T20Is, added that the absence of crowds will be a blessing for the Australian team. He said that they will be able to focus on just the eleven players on the field, and will not have to worry about the fans and supporters who usually turn up in large numbers to support the sub-continental team.

“Some players thrive in the atmosphere of a big crowd, so they will have to adjust. Being professional sportsmen, we will need to learn to adapt to all conditions. India has some very passionate supporters who feel like you are playing against more than the Indian 11 players, so having no crowds will probably benefit our team.”

Aaron Finch on the Boxing Day Test

Melbourne is one of the worst affected areas in Australia, which is leading fans and experts to believe that the famous Boxing Day Test will most likely be shifted out of the iconic stadium. Aaron Finch, however, is still hopeful of the match being held at the MCG, and said that it will be 'a real shame' for the match to be held at a different ground.

“People will make the decision that is best for cricket and that will be having as many spectators at the game as possible. The Boxing Day Test is still six months away, so a lot can happen and change. Being the proud Victorian that I am, it would be a real shame for the Test match to be moved away from Melbourne,” he said.

Aaron Finch was picked up by the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for an amount of INR 4.4 crores in the 2020 IPL auction. Aaron Finch will be a pivotal part of the RCB line-up, and is expected to open alongside Parthiv Patel whenever the IPL is held.