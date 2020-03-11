AB de Villiers asks Sadhguru how South Africa can heal from the wounds of the past

AB de Villiers

There is one particular post of AB de Villiers that is doing rounds on social media and Twitter. The great South African posted a video on his chat with Sadhguru. There was a bit of fun and banter in the chat but De Villiers also posed serious questions that Sadhguru answered beautifully.

It all started off with the 36-year-old cricketer asking Sadhguru for a lottery prediction so that he could win a big one. Even Sadhguru evaded the question with a pretty witty reply. “I’ll come to that towards the end because if I give you the numbers right now, people will know you’ve won a lottery; you will be in danger. I don’t want that to happen because we want to see you hitting the ball for some more time.”

But in all seriousness, De Villiers wanted to know how South Africa could fix its past which has seen a lot of dark days with the apartheid and other forms of racism. In fact, it was the government's policy of apartheid that cost South Africa more than two decades of international cricket. They were banned by the ICC in 1970 before being reinstated in 1992.

After the question, AB de Villiers even shed light on what he felt before getting an answer from the master. “I truly believe we have an incredibly special and powerful nation and if we can get everyone lined up, we have the power to change the world,” the former South African international who has played 420 international matches in his career.

In the answer to De Villiers’ question about apartheid and erasing the past, Sadhguru explained in detail on how to stay in the present. He added that there is no doubt that South Africa has gone through a lot of pain. However, he also stressed on the fact that dwelling in the past is of no good and the wounds might just get worse. Moreover, the pain might take a toll and have an adverse effect. He wants them to look at the bright future. “We can fix the Future. Please do not try to fix the Past. Do not suffer something that is already over. Let’s create a great future for the wonderful country that South Africa is,” Sadhguru was quoted saying.

Sadhguru did not forget the lottery question and gave another witty answer. He wanted AB de Villiers to continue hitting the ball well and scoring runs and that would be his lotto. “I could give you the lotto number, but if you keep hitting the ball well, you will hit the Lotto,” said Sadhguru in conclusion.

Sadhguru is traveling to South Africa for a couple of days in early April but AB de Villiers will be in Indian for the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will don the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey.