AB de Villiers roped in as brand ambassador of WROGN's latest wear line Active

The RCB stalwart joins the Virat Kohli-owned brand as the ambassador of their latest release.

The former South African captain also spoke about how this alliance will help connect better with his fans in India.

AB de Villiers signed with WROGN

South African superstar AB de Villiers today took to Instagram to announce the launch of the WROGN brand's latest addition, the wear line WROGN Acti.

One of the most adored cricketers all over the world, De Villiers was roped in as the brand ambassador of the new line and joins Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli as one of the faces of the brand.

AB de Villiers, a cult figure in the world of sport is already associated with big brands such as MRF and Mont Blanc, and speaking about the association with WROGN, the founder and CEO of Universal Sportsbiz Limited, Anjana Reddy was all in praise for the ace batsman.

“With growing urbanization and long working hours, the world is seeing a significant shift towards the sedentary lifestyle. Hence Wrogn Active, the sportswear brand, with ABD as the face will make GenZ want to get up and get moving.”

Fondly referred to as 'Mr.360', De Villiers claimed that this new alliance will be a great way to connect with his fans in the country.

“The new association will help me in connecting with my fans across India and inspiring them to choose the brand for their fashionable sportswear and activewear needs.”

With IPL 2020 delayed due to the threat posed by the coronavirus, fans of the Indian Premier League and RCB will need to wait a little longer to see AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in action.