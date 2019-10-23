Abhishek Nayar bids farewell to first-class cricket

Abhishek Nayar

Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has announced his retirement from first-class cricket, thus ending his 14-year-long stay in the Indian domestic circuit. The Hyderabad-born player had turned out in 103 first-class matches for Mumbai and Puducherry.

Making his retirement official, Nayar told TOI on Tuesday:

"Yes, I gave a letter to the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) when I was in the West Indies (to help the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League) last month, informing them of my decision to quit the game. I thanked both of them, all my coaches, my teammates, family and friends for all the support they gave me through my thick and thin,"

1⃣0⃣3⃣ First-class Matches

5⃣7⃣4⃣9⃣ Runs

1⃣7⃣3⃣ Wickets@abhisheknayar1, a colossus in Indian domestic cricket, bids farewell to his playing career 💪



All the best for the next chapters 🙌



All the best for the next chapters 🙌

Nayar had played a significant role for Mumbai in the first-class format, representing them in 99 matches before switching to Puducherry in 2018. His consistent performances had earned him a place in the Indian team for the 2009-10 Champions Trophy.

The left-handed batsman played three ODIs in his career but he received just one opportunity to bat - in which he remained unbeaten on 0* off 7 deliveries. In the bowling department, the then Indian captain MS Dhoni had used Nayar's right-arm medium pace on debut, but he couldn't scalp a wicket in the three overs he bowled.

Abhishek Nayar in the Indian jersey

Nayar's international career ended after that Champions Trophy campaign as he shifted his focus to domestic cricket once again.

The all-rounder has remarkable numbers in first-class cricket where he has taken part in 103 matches and scored 5,749 runs at an average of 45.21. He also justified himself as a valuable all-rounder by taking 173 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71.

The veteran has even been part of the IPL, where he represented Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India and Rajasthan Royals. He later joined the support staff of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.

Abhishek Nayar playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

The all-rounder served as the head coach of the KKR Academy before taking over the position of the assistant coach of the team. He signed off by stating,

"I'm happy to have smoothly made the transition from being a player to being a coach. Mentoring and helping cricketers are something that I enjoy doing, and will keep doing till I'm alive."