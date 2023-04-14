"After the World Cup, he should get consistent chances" - Kedar Jadhav on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Having spent a lot of time playing domestic cricket with Ruturaj Gaikwad for Maharashtra, veteran Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav feels the youngster is set to dominate international cricket across formats. Jadhav expects Gaikwad to get consistent chances for Team India after the ODI World Cup later this year.

Gaikwad has been in superb form for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 season and has also done well for Maharashtra across formats. Jadhav reckons that with such quality performances to show, the CSK opener could do really well for the Men in Blue.

Responding to a Sportskeeda Query in a media interaction, Kedar Jadhav, an IPL expert and commentator on JioCinema, explained how good a domestic season Ruturaj Gaikwad has had:

"Ruturaj is a very quality player and I feel after the World Cup, he should get consistent chances the way he has performed across formats, be it Ranji Trophy or T20s with the IPL. I do think he is a promising young talent."

Kedar Jadhav backs Ruturaj Gaikwad to be future CSK skipper

Kedar Jadhav also feels that once MS Dhoni hangs up his boots, Gaikwad could become the next CSK captain. He opined that while Ben Stokes is another option, the availability of England's Test captain will always remain an issue as he could miss a few games every season due to national duties.

On this, Jadhav stated:

"Ruturaj can be the future CSK captain once Dhoni retires. Ben Stokes is also a contender alongside Jadeja. But for that, Stokes needs to perform well this season and also you have an issue of availability. So I think Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best option as CSK captain after Dhoni."

Gaikwad has scored 197 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 155.11 and is currently fourth on the Orange Cap list.

