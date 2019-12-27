Ajinkya Rahane reveals Sourav Ganguly approached him to play for Delhi Capitals, opens up about switch from Rajasthan Royals

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Ajinkya Rahane

India's Test deputy and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane revealed that Sourav Ganguly approached him to play for the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2020. Rahane also said that his trade from the Rajasthan Royals as an opportunity 'to learn and grow as a player,' during an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times.

The 31-year-old Rahane, who had been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2011, got traded to the Delhi Capitals in exchange for leggie Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia. Rahane scored 2,810 runs in 100 matches for the Rajasthan Royals as their leading run-scorer of the team.

Sourav Ganguly.

Rahane expressed his disappointment over getting stripped of the captaincy last season, expressing how teams don't lose because of a single player's mistake. He also thanked the Rajasthan Royals for showing faith on him for so many years.

At that point I didn’t have anything like that in mind. Delhi Capitals wanted me to play for them and I felt there was an opportunity to learn and grow as player. I am thankful to Royals that they gave me an opportunity to play for them for so many years.

Whatever happened midseason last year, yes it was disappointing. I have always believed that cricket is a team sport and you don’t lose because of one player’s mistake or win because of one player’s brilliant performance. If you want me to take the blame, okay fine.

Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals in mid-season last year. However, RR couldn't qualify for the playoffs as they ended on the seventh spot in the points table.

Rahane discussed how he focused upon his batting skills after getting removed as the captain and went on to score his highest of IPL 2019, 105* against the Delhi Capitals.

Steve Smith replaced Rahane as the RR captain.

Advertisement

After that (captaincy) decision happened, I was sitting with a couple of close friends, but didn’t discuss captaincy at all. I decided I know how I should bat and will bat like that. I think aggression, the positive intent which is there in me, it all came out in the right manner that day (vs Capitals).

The Mumbai-born opener also revealed that Sourav Ganguly approached him and asked if he wanted to play for the Delhi Capitals. He said that he took some time to make the decision and considered how moving to DC could help him grow as a cricketer and play on the distinct wicket of Delhi's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It was on the sidelines of India’s World Cup match at Southampton (Rahane played for local county Hampshire) that he asked if I would like to play for DC. I felt it could be an opportunity for me to learn something new as a player under a new coach, grow as a cricketer as we will play on a different wicket. I took some time to decide and said yes.

The arrival of Ajinkya Rahane has boosted the Indian core of Delhi Capitals, which already comprised of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Shikhar Dhawan. With Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, and Alex Carey joining the side in the recent auction, the batting line-up of DC looks one of the strongest, moving into IPL 2020.